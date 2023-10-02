Meloni and the rating agencies

Italy at risk of “rubbish”, the date of November 17 to be circled in red. Here’s what will happen

The government Melons works at maneuver but on the one hand he must try to don’t disappoint the many promise made during the election campaign and on the other hand must do the deal with reality not pressure from Europe and gods financial markets. On this last front Italy is at great risk and could be downgraded to “garbage” from the rating agencies, one in particular “Moody’s“. The tight calendar of trials – we read in Repubblica – disturbs the sleep of Melons e Giorgetti. There’s a date circled in red, it’s the next one November 17. On that occasion, in fact, Moody’s could decide to bring Italian securities to “junk” level. Even if S&P, Fitch e Dbrs if they decided to do the same it would be in trouble for the government. Treasury issues would be excluded from purchasing platforms and for the State fraising money would become complex and very expensive. Lo spread it would explode and the probability would return to one scenario similar to that of 2011.



The problem is – continues Repubblica – that the possible moving from Baa3 to Ba1 would have a negative effect on investors. Some large funds cannot hold such government bonds in conventional portfolios. Already today, for example, the Treasury is launching a major bond issue. A useful point to understand the climate among shareholders. To those who ask him for a comment, the head of the Treasury replies: “The dialogue with the agencies is constant. And if they have read the Nadef without prejudice, unlike some, then we are calm”. The ministry believes they have written a Nadef solid That protects Italy from any negative judgments. Warning: Giorgetti’s response must not, however, be translated as an invitation to consider the task facing the government simple. If anything, he seems to advise everyone – even his colleagues in the executive branch – to manage the next few weeks with a rigorous approach.

Read also: Markets, privatizations, debt: it’s not 1992 yet, but pay attention to the signs

Read also: “Attention, Italy starts spending again. Investor confidence is at risk”

Moody’s on May 23rd had already warned Italy. In his report he indicated the factors that could have caused a downgrading. Among these a “significant weakening of Italy’s economic and fiscal strength“, starting from the measures to support the growth of the Pnrr. And again, those linked to a “significant upward trend in debt“, the result of “weaker growth”, a surge in interest rate costs and “substantial fiscal easing”. Negative conditionsalso the result of the economic situation, shared however with the rest of the big EU, with the exception of the high public debt.

Subscribe to the newsletter