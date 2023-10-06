The Italian coach has recalled Bonaventura and Kean: the matches are scheduled in Bari on 14 October and on the 17th at Wembley. Retegui and the Lazio striker out because they are not in the best condition

Twenty-seven Azzurri have been called up by Italian coach Luciano Spalletti for Italy’s matches against Malta on Saturday 14 October (to be played in Bari) and against England on Tuesday 17 at Wembley. First call-up for Udogie, Tottenham defender, while Bonaventura and Kean return to the national team. The injured Retegui and Immobile are out.

those summoned

These are the names of the blues: