Official: MSC purchases 50% of Italo from the US fund Gip

After numerous rumors, the official announcement arrives: the giant of ships Msc announced that he had signed a binding agreement to acquire a share of approximately 50% in Italo from the US fund Gip. The remaining 50% of Italo will continue to be owned by the fund Usawhich will have joint governance with Mscwith some entities of the Allianz Group and funds managed by Allianz Capital Partners as well as other co-investors. Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including obtaining regulatory and competition approvals in the relevant jurisdictions.

“This agreement demonstrates our long-standing commitment to Italy and the support for rail transport high-speed passengers in the country,” he said in a statement Diego Aponte, president of Msc. “We strongly believe in Italo’s potential to further strengthen the railway connectivity throughout Italy, but also in the national tourist market. Furthermore, today’s agreement also reflects our group’s aim to further develop sustainable modes of transport, both for passengers and goods.”

“All of this, Aponte underlined, is in line with the Italy’s efforts per strengthen its infrastructure network through new projects outlined in Pnrr to extend high-speed rail services to places that cannot currently access the service. We share a common vision with GIP and we are proud to continue to build value on the basis of this partnership strategica“. “We are excited to partner with MSCwith whom we have a solid and productive strategic relationship, to continue to support Italo’s future growth”, declared Bayo Ogunlesi, president and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners.

Italo passes into the hands of the Swiss. Montezemolo confirmed as president, Enel’s CEO on his way out

“We remain committed to providing a high quality service to passengers and advantages for the Italian economy. We are very satisfied that MSC shares ours vision of the future of Italo, since high-speed rail transport is fundamental to achieving emissions reduction objectives and is in line with energy transition strategies and decarbonization of GIP“.

On the sidelines of the operation, the former president of Ferrari, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (which holds 7.74% of the railway giant together with other long-term investors such as Flavio Cattaneo, Giovanni Punzo, Isabella Seragnoli, Alberto Bombassei, Peninsula Capital) was confirmed president and will reinvest part of the over 50 million that each of the six partners will receive. While on the role of Flavio Cattaneo (CEO of Enel), as well as an investor in Italo, the unknowns they are multiple. As reported days ago by Affaritaliani.it, “the CEO of Enel had already renounced any operational role in the company”. Now, according to sources close to the dossier, “should also sell its remaining capital in Italo, realizing a new capital gain”. Peninsula and Gianni Punzo should also exit, while it seems that they intend to reinvest both Bombassei and Isabella Seragnoli.

Statement by Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, president of Italo

The president of Italo released a statement following the closing of the operation. “The acquisition of the majority of ITALO SPA (Italo plus Itabus) by MSC – said Montezemolo -, a prestigious group, world leader in maritime transport, founded and managed by an Italian entrepreneur, Gianluigi Aponte, whom I know and have held in high esteem for years, it is a source of satisfaction and pride and will bring growth and development.

With this agreement, the first intermodal group in Europe was born, to offer a real integrated mobility service, train, ship, bus useful to the country, travelers and tourists. Finally, I am also very pleased that Gip remains as an investor, with a significant stake together with Allianz, which with me also reinvests the two Italian entrepreneurs Seragnoli and Bombassei and that the confirmation of the management, starting with the CEO La Rocca, guarantees stability and continuity”.

