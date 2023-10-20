Italians fear the Middle Eastern conflict more than the Ukrainian one

Italians online express a negative sentiment towards the Israel-Palestine conflict equal to 68.2%, and equal to 61.7% towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is what emerges from the latest analysis carried out by Vis Factor, a leading company in strategic positioning at a national level, through Human, its web and social listening platform developed starting from 2018 by Italian developers, with an Italian semantic-based algorithm.



Among the emotions linked to those who express negative sentiment, anger and fear clearly prevail, at 54 and 46% respectively in relation to the Middle Eastern conflict, 51.5 and 48.5% for the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Posts and prevail comments with pro-Israel sentiment (52.83%), compared to pro-Palestine (47.17%). On the macro-theme “war”, which includes discussions on both ongoing conflicts, the main concerns of Italians concern: Italy’s involvement in the conflict (33.65%); terrorism (27%); escalation towards nuclear war (11.27%); global escalation of conflict (10.11%). The research was carried out by analyzing sources on social networks X, Facebook and Instagram, in the period between 13 and 20 October 2023.



