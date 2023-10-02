Pollution does not spare Italian rivers, victims of waste dispersion. The new data released by ISPRA – the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research – are worrying especially due to the serious presence of plastic substances.

The analysis that the Institute conducted on 12 rivers in Italy has brought to light serious pollution problems due to the presence of waste, consisting mostly of plastic materials.

ISPRA’s monitoring activity, carried out in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Foundation and Nauta srl, lasted for 12 months, focusing on macro floating waste larger than 2.5 centimetres, and therefore does not provide specific data on the presence of microplastics in our rivers. The waterways analyzed were 12: Adige, Agri, Magra, Misa, Neto, Ombrone, Pescara, Po, Reno, Sarno, Simeto and Tiber. The activity is included within the Operational Agreement between the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and ISPRA as part of the monitoring for the Framework Directive on Marine Strategy.

The preliminary results of the study, presented last week at ISPRA, highlight that the factors that most influence the presence of waste dispersed in river environments derive from urban settlements. For one year, following a systematic research protocol, data relating to the transport of macro waste by the rivers from fixed positions on bridges, located near the mouth. The dynamics of movement of objects in rivers before their arrival at the sea were also studied, detecting the path and average speed, thanks to the use of GPS trackers inserted in containers that simulate the behavior of floating plastics transported by water.

The vast majority (about 85%) of the objects sighted are made up of plastic materialsfollowed by the objects of carta (about 5%) and of metallo (3%). Winter and spring are the seasons with the highest number of objects spotted.

Most waste comes from food-related activities food production and consumption, although for many objects it was not possible to identify their original use due to the extremely small size of the fragments detected. The trackers released into the rivers have instead highlighted how the movement is almost always intermittent, with a strong trapping effect along the river’s course. Waste is again mobilized by significant changes in flow rate, but generally travels short distances, stopping at numerous storage areas different before reaching the sea.

The monitoring will continue, ISPRA assures, and will allow us to have trends in the quantities of waste dispersed in the rivers, to modulate the measures for their reduction.

Pollution of rivers, what are the consequences?

The pollution of rivers caused by waste has a series of consequences, serious both for the environment and for human communities.

One of the most obvious impacts is the alteration of aquatic ecosystems. Waste, especially plastic waste, can accumulate in water, causing direct damage to aquatic organisms. Animals can ingest plastic fragments, which cause great suffering and often even death. Furthermore, the presence of waste in rivers can modify the natural habitatreducing biodiversity and negatively influencing the food chain.

The consequences of waste pollution in rivers also extend to human health. Polluted river water can become a source of contaminationand those who use it for drinking, cooking or agricultural irrigation may be exposed to health risks, including gastrointestinal diseases and long-term problems resulting from chemical contaminants.

Even from the point of view economic waste pollution in rivers can have significant impacts. Coastal communities and water-related industries, such as fishing and tourism, they may in fact suffer serious economic losses. Furthermore, the waste removal from waterways requires considerable financial resources, weighing on public finances.

Finally, it should be underlined that waste pollution in rivers has a negative impact also linked toalteration of natural beauty of river environments, and the visible degradation of surrounding areas. This can have psychological and social effects on the population, contributing to a negative perception of the environment and of life quality.