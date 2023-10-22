Suara.com – Juventus managed to get full points when they visited AC Milan’s headquarters in the 2023-2024 Italian League. Manuel Locatelli’s only goal gave the Bianconeri a narrow 1-0 win, Monday (23/10/2023) early morning WIB.

Playing at the San Siro, Milan, Juventus gained an advantage after home defender Malick Thiaw was sent off by the referee for fouling Moise Kean, who had the opportunity to score a goal in the 40th minute.

Juventus, who had a superior number of players, were then able to break the deadlock thanks to a little luck in the 63rd minute.

Former Milan player Locatelli’s speculative shot was deflected by Rade Krunic, tricking goalkeeper Antonio Mirante into the Milan goal.

Mirante still had to work hard to prevent more goals from being conceded when he thwarted Dusan Vlahovic’s effort.

In the final phase of the match, the 40-year-old goalkeeper made a double save when he blocked Andrea Cambiaso’s long-range shot and Vlahovic’s shot using a rebound.

However, this did not prevent Milan from suffering their second league defeat this season.

The additional three points put Juventus in third place in the standings with a collection of 20 points, only one point behind Milan who are in second place, according to the official Italian League page.

AS Roma won 1-0 over Monza

In the match played earlier, AS Roma had to wait until the 90th minute to ensure a 1-0 win over visiting Monza. The goal started with Sardar Azmoun’s kick which was blocked by the Monza defense, but Stephan El Shaarawy successfully grabbed the rebound with a right-footed volley to seal the only goal in the match.