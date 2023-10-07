Suara.com – Week 8 of the 2023-2024 Italian League presents an interesting match between Genoa and AC Milan which we will review in this article. The Rossoneri emerged victorious in this fierce battle with a final score of 1-0.

This match was held at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, on Sunday (8/10/2023) early morning WIB. The only goal in this match was scored by AC Milan star, Christian Pulisic, in the 87th minute.

Victory means AC Milan rose to the top of the 2023-2024 Italian League standings. With 21 points, they are now 2 points ahead of their city rivals, Inter Milan, who are in second place.

This match was full of passion from the start. Both teams tried to build quality attacks, but were often hampered by tight defenses.

AC Milan had a golden opportunity in the 4th minute when Samuel Chukwueze tried to provide a cross into the penalty box, but the Genoa player swiftly cleared the ball.

The match became increasingly heated, and the referee was forced to issue several yellow cards, including to Theo Hernandez and Florenzi.

Both teams played very closely so that the score remained 0-0 until the end of the first half.

In the second half, Genoa tried to suppress AC Milan’s strong defense, but their efforts were still unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, AC Milan did not remain silent and continued to threaten, including through the action of Tijjani Reijnders who fired a hard shot which was blocked.

In the 65th minute, Rafael Leao almost scored with a header against Genoa, but his efforts still failed to produce results.