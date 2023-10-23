It had been rumored that the new iPads were going to arrive last week, but time has proven Mark Gurman right, who did not agree with the information too much. The week passed, and now the highly reputable Bloomberg informant assures that the upcoming Apple event will take place at the end of this month, and the protagonists will be none other than the iMacs.

Time to upgrade the all-in-one

The most beloved computer in the Apple catalog will renew its specifications with the launch of a new generation. This is what Gurman says in his latest review of Apple’s roadmap, where the most imminent launch would be that of a new iMac with updated processors.

Leaving aside Mark’s effectiveness in getting his predictions right (he already said that last week’s launch of the iPads didn’t fit him), the truth is that There are signs to think that it is time for the iMac. On the one hand, the more than two and a half years that have passed since the launch of the last iMac with an M1 processor suggests that it is not the time to buy an iMac.

On the other hand, it is so obvious that even the online Apple Store is currently indicating waiting times of a month if you buy an iMac right now, so this shows that the brand is holding back stock for a new launch. It remains to be known if the device will arrive with an M2 processor or if, on the contrary, it will be used to introduce the new M processor3, something that has also been commented.

Something that will not happen will be the launch of a model with a larger screen. Until now, it was said that Apple’s plans included the launch of a 32-inch iMacbut it seems that it will be postponed to 2024and we will continue with a single 24-inch option.

MacBooks could also be renewed

Continuing with the same strategy, with the Macbook Pro Exactly the same thing happens at the stock level, so they could also enter the update pack, which would reinforce the idea of ​​​​betting on the launch of the new M3 processor. In principle, the 13, 14 and 16-inch models will be the winners, and there will be no other type of surprise.

When will the event be?

The information published by Bloomberg points to an event that will be held on 30th or 31st of this same month, so we are talking about an imminent appointment with which we can clear up doubts. So now you know, now is not the time to buy Apple hardware, wait a week and decide.

Fuente: Bloomberg