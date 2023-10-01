Unfortunately, it is very common for companies to close their video game servers for one reason or another. In the best of cases, it is still possible to enjoy the offline components, although this means that important sections of the experience become inaccessible. And yes, some trophies may be impossible to obtain.

We recently told you that Gran Turismo Sport, the most controversial installment of the PlayStation franchise, will say goodbye to its online services very soon. Although users will still have access to their vehicles and will be able to play in offline modes, many options will be obsolete.

It will soon be impossible to win Platinum in Gran Turismo Sport

On social networks, users regretted the closure of servers for the Polyphony Digital video game. In addition, they remembered that there is very little left before it will be impossible to obtain Platinum. The reason? Some trophies are linked to online components.

The trophies in question that will be unrealizable are: Certified Genius, Race Record and Victory Record. To obtain them, it is necessary to participate in multiplayer modes, which will disappear when online services cease their activities at the beginning of 2024.

Do you want to get all the trophies and platinum in Gran Turismo Sport? hurry up

Since their first appearance at the time of the PlayStation 3, trophies became one of the most popular elements of Sony consoles. Without a doubt, there are many fans who enjoy collecting these items and obtaining the most Platinum trophies. We are sure that this news will be disappointing for those people.

“This (ad) crushed the completist in me. I hate that they have trophies in multiplayer. There should be extra trophies because some people hate playing online,” said one disappointed fan on a forum.

Why will the Gran Turismo Sport servers be closed?

In the statement, PlayStation and Polyphony Digital revealed that the online services of the driving video game will come to an end on January 31, 2024. In addition, they revealed that starting December 1, 2023 it will be impossible to acquire downloadable content.

Unfortunately, the developers responsible for Gran Turismo Sport refrained from revealing the reasons why they made this decision. In the text, they only said that “we will further improve online services for the currently available title: Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.”

But tell us, will you dare to try to get all the trophies in this game? Let us read you in the comments.

Gran Turismo Sport is available exclusively for PS4. Click here to read more news related to him.

