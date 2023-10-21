Discover this South Korean movie on Netflix that will keep you glued to the couch until it ends.

The streaming platform market is more competitive than ever. Netflix was one of the most important platforms at the time, but in recent years others have joined it, such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ o HBO Max. This is an advantage for users, who can choose from a great offer that adapts to the needs of each person. In this sense, Netflix offers an extensive library of movies, television series, documentaries and original entertainment programs. It is one of the platforms that has invested the most significantly in the production of original contentcreating successful renowned series such as Stranger Things, The Crown o Narcos.

In this case we want to recommend one of the Netflix original movies. Forgotten es a south korean thriller film and mystery with elements of psychological thriller directed by Jang Hang-jun. The film received positive reviews for its intricate plot, acting, and visual style. She was praised for her ability to keep viewers in suspense and surprise them with unexpected twists they couldn’t see coming.

Forgotten tells the story of Jin-seok, a young man who moves to a new house with the rest of his family and discovers that his older brother, Yoo-seok, has suddenly disappeared after an incident in the basement of their house. Jin-seok is perplexed by his family’s lack of memories and begins to investigate what really happened. Jin-seok tries to find out the truth about the kidnapping of his brother Yoo-seokwho has returned converted as a different man and He does not remember what happened in his nineteen days of captivity.

As the story progresses, the mysteries surrounding Yoo-seok’s disappearanceand the protagonist, Jin-seok, finds himself caught in a web of deceit and secrets in which nothing is as it seems. Forgotten It was nominated and awarded at several South Korean and Asian film festivals for its direction and screenplay.

