Sasa’s performance in The Voice Blind Auditions was most surprising. The strength that she has in her voice, the charisma and the feeling that she put into her performance caught everyone’s attention, but not enough.

Despite his undeniable talent, none of the coaches decided to turn their seats, but they gave him important advice. This help has been applied in El Resgreso to try to surprise Miriam Rodríguez.

To do this, he has made an impressive version of Colorblind, by Amber Riley, with which he has tried to earn his return to The Voice. Awesome!