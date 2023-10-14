loading…

United States intelligence in Israel also failed to detect the surprising Hamas attack last week. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Intelligence Israel indeed it had failed to warn or prevent Hamas’ devastating attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, last week. United States (US) intelligence was also in the Jewish state, but also failed to detect the attack.

Washington intelligence is present because more than 650,000 United States citizens and its significant military assets are constantly threatened in Israel.

“The United States and (President Joe) Biden’s administration are not responsible for Israel’s intelligence failures,” said a senior US intelligence official who asked not to be named so he could speak frankly to Newsweek, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“But there are many reasons why, purely in our own interests, we must address this. “That we did not detect these attacks should not surprise anyone,” he continued.

The reason, according to these officials and others, is that on the overall list of priorities, even in the Middle East, Israel ranks behind countries like Syria and Iraq where American troops are already involved in fighting.

Hamas in particular, the officials said, is largely the responsibility of Israeli intelligence, and the United States relies on Israel for much of its inside information on the group.

The third reason is that the US collects far more information about Israel and other countries than they can analyze — an endemic problem, and one that has plagued the system for decades and is only getting worse.

Clearly, Israel is not a country unknown to US intelligence—the political situation in Israel itself is a top priority for the CIA and other agencies.

Iran’s threat to Israel and the region has been one of the Pentagon’s four national intelligence priorities, especially as the military alliance between the two countries shifted in the first two years of the Biden administration.

The United States has hundreds of troops and contractors in the country and has half a dozen secret bases. America has carried out continuous military deployments as well as high-level visits to inaugurate internal “force protection” missions—a term the Pentagon uses to refer to programs to protect US personnel around the world from potential terrorist attacks.