loading…

Iranian officials admit their country’s involvement in a bomb attack in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983 that killed 241 United States soldiers. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – An official Iran revealed his country’s involvement in the bomb attack in Lebanon in 1983 which killed 241 soldiers United States of America (AS).

Sayyed Issa Tabatabai, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Lebanon, revealed Tehran’s role in the bomb attack when interviewed by Iranian media.

IRNA, Iran’s state-controlled media, quickly deleted the revelations Tabataba made. However, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has saved and translated a copy of the interview.

For your information, Iran and its main strategic allies; Lebanon’s Hezbollah, was blamed for a bomb attack on the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983 that killed 63 people, including 17 Americans.

Also two suicide truck bombers blew up the barracks of members of American and French multinational forces in Lebanon in 1983, resulting in 220 US Marines, 18 US Navy sailors, and 3 US Army soldiers losing their lives.

A total of 58 French soldiers were also killed in the attack.

According to MEMRI’s translation of Tabatabai’s interview with IRNA, Tabatabai said; “I immediately went to Lebanon and provided what was needed to (carry out) a martyrdom operation in the place where the Americans and Israelis were.”

“Efforts to establish (Hezbollah) began in the Baalbek area (Lebanon), where members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) (Iran) arrived. “I was not involved in the founding of the (political) party (Hezbollah), but God allowed me to continue military activities with the group that had collaborated with us before the victory of the (Islamic) Revolution,” he explained.

The MEMRI report, quoted by Fox News, Monday (2/10/2023), continued, “It is noteworthy that the part of the interview in which Tabatabai acknowledged receiving Khomeini’s fatwa ordering attacks on American and Israeli targets in Lebanon has been removed by IRNA from website as soon as it was published. This is apparently because no official representative of (Ayatollah Ruhollah) Khomeini, the father of the Islamic Republic, or Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has ever said that Iran was involved in ordering, planning, and carrying out the massive bombing of Lebanon against the US,” wrote MEMRI.