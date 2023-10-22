The Blind Auditions of The Voice 2023 couldn’t end in a better way. Malú was looking for the latest talent to join her team, and she did not hesitate for a second to press the button when she heard Dária sing.

With it, Malú put the finishing touch to his team for the Great Battle. “Thank you a million,” the coach said to her new talent, amazed by her.

The one who could not hide his astonishment was Antonio Orozco, amazed by Dária’s performance. Without a doubt, if he had had a place in her team, he would have pressed the button for her: “It was one of the most brilliant performances of all the Blind Auditions,” the coach commented.

Dária couldn’t believe it! The talent has been left speechless by the words of the coach, who described her as an “incredible artist”, and without being able to explain what she has witnessed.

The talent has been very grateful for Orozco’s words, amazed by everything that has happened. We were really freaking out! Relive this great moment in the video above.