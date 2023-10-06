The video game industry has shown us how certain people go from being fans to becoming developers and launching their own projects, some of them being very well received. One of them is the game The Forgotten City, which was born as a mod for The Elder Scrolls Skyrim and many classify it as one of the best mystery games of recent years.

Title that delivers a plot located in the time of the Roman Empire, which takes us on an adventure within a cursed city where any sin leads to the perdition of all its inhabitants. And while the player is trapped in a time loop, he must solve the mystery that the game poses and discover how to free himself from this eternal loop. An intriguing premise that has captivated thousands of players, who see beyond its history and some similarities with Skyrim, a game from which it was born as a mod, to become one of the most unique titles in recent years.

And it all began precisely in the fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls Skyrim franchise, when in 2017, the mod “The Forgotten City” emerged as one of the most ambitious projects of this type in the history of video games. This, since it had the participation of 18 voice actors, more than 12,000 lines of dialogue and an innovative system that, although it had its roots in Skyrim, sought to stand out on its own. And after reaching 3 million downloads and becoming the first modding project to receive a Writers Guild Award, they decided to reboot it from scratch and turn it into a commercial title.

And after four years of development by a team of three, the full version of the game went beyond the original mod, which was already impressive. With a completely rewritten script, twice as long, new plot twists, endings and surprises, they turned The Forgotten City into a commercial success, being for many people, one of the most exceptional video games they have encountered, which they highly recommend. closed.

