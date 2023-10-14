At the price that cars have reached, it is normal to think that, each time, we have fewer and fewer possibilities of brand new car. In recent years, the price of a new car has skyrocketed. Also that of the second hand, which takes advantage of these difficulties. The near future does not invite optimism either and we begin to think if the floor price of most of the industry will not very soon be above 20,000 euros.

All of this leads to the question of whether we will be able to directly access the cars. Anyone who knows me knows that I am the kind of tired person who tells the same anecdote over and over again. And for this occasion, I have a phrase that a friend who works for a large car company in our country told me:

Look, the prices are getting more and more expensive but, in the end, the brand will manage to make you pay. One way or another

The nuance is important. Because we’re no longer talking about buying, we’re talking about paying for a car. Have access to it because, if it is not by purchasing, we will somehow have to be able to access a good that for many continues to be essential.

This is where the proposals of the industry. Every month, punctually, an email from the Spanish Vehicle Rental Association arrives in Xataka’s inbox announcing a new registration record in the sector. In the last month, renting grew by 22.53% compared to the month of September 2022. So far this year, the growth is 20.83%, compared to the first nine months of last year.

Of course, the weight of companies is still important in this type of formula. If we talk about derivatives, vans and pickups, the rental market share is 58.73%. Commercial vehicles of less than 3.5 tons (passenger cars) reached a market share of 20.51%. However, individuals are already close, since 17.47% of the registrations carried out in Spain of passenger cars and SUVs are rental vehicles.

At the same time, some brands are already launching powerful messages. The Toyota bZ4X was put on the market only in renting mode. It may have been a maneuver before more units arrived on our market, but from the summer of 2022 to March 2023, when the possibility of acquiring it was announced, you could only enjoy it by paying 599 euros per month, with a maximum of 48 monthly payments, limited to 10,000 kilometers per year and providing, initially, 3,914 euros, with the MOVES III Plan already included.

Likewise, Renault explained to us during the presentation of the Mobilize Limo that they are studying offering this type of financing exclusively on some of their products. This car is only available to Cabify workers, at least for now, on a rental basis and as a result of a collaboration agreement.

However, they already told us that they consider the electric car to be especially interesting for the renting formula. According to the rhombus signature, a car is devalued by half of its price after three years, so some buyers are not interested in the purchase. They, however, receive the car, tune it up and could put it back on the market with a battery update after checking that everything is in order. Same cost, double benefit.

Toyota, Renault, Stellantis, Honda… all of them are choosing to offer subscription options for their vehicles in one way or another

Earlier this year, in February, Peugeot announced that it would pursue a similar strategy. In the same vein as Renault, Stellantis predicts superior life cycles for electric cars which, however, will have to be updated over time. What they propose is a subscription format to always have the car up to date.

The truth is that in a market where we do not yet know the possibilities of update batteries of cars with small software updates, the unlocking of functions with updates over the air and the years of support that companies will provide in relation to the software, having a car updated to the latest can be tempting for a greater number of people.

In its collaboration with Honda, Sony has already announced that they hope to offer their vehicles exclusively by subscription. They talk about longer-term rentals (a decade) with guaranteed updates during that time but no word about being able to own the car.

Kia also joins in with the plug-in hybrid

To this enormous number of proposals, Kia also wants to add its own. Koreans already have Wibletogether with Repsol, for the rental of shared vehicles in different sections that range from counting minutes to booking for hours or days

But now they have announced WiBLE MORE for MeS. The service offers a monthly subscription to its cars, without any type of entry or permanence obligation, with installments starting at 599 euros per month. The company already had Wible MáS, a service that allowed the rental of a vehicle from two to 30 days. Now, it will not be necessary to make one contract after another, the rental can be renewed monthly without obligation.

The fee includes assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the company is responsible for maintenance, payment of insurance, ITV or vehicle taxes. At the moment, it is available for the versions of plug-in hybrids of the Kia Xceed, Niro and Ceed Tourer.

The movement is not coincidental. If we review which is the most registered plug-in hybrid car in our country, we see that it is the Lynk&Co 01, a car that has been available by subscription since its arrival. Now, the plug-in hybrid SUV can already be purchased but it has become the most registered (in this type of energy) based on this format. In Spain it can be rented for 600 euros per month and, so far this year, it has registered 3,715 units, compared to the 3,183 of the Ford Kuga, the second model that has achieved the most.

The question is whether the firms will make the subscription a valid alternative in all price ranges. Although at this time it may have advantages for some people, such as an exclusive rental for the vacation month for those who do not need a car all year round, 600 euros It is not a price that opens alternatives for those who cannot afford a new vehicle.

