Hamas is holding hundreds of Israelis hostage in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has been eager to launch a ground attack on Gaza. However, this was delayed for two weeks since Hamas’ invasion of Israel. What is it?

Apparently, the United States (US) government has pressured Israel to postpone its invasion of Gaza to allow the release of more Hamas hostages and aid to Gaza. This was revealed by two sources familiar with the discussion to CNN.

The release of two Americans held by Hamas on Friday signaled the possible release of more than 200 people believed to have been kidnapped by the Hamas group after its deadly attack two weeks ago.

“The US (administration) pressured the Israeli leadership to delay due to progress in the hostage drive and the need to send aid trucks to Gaza,” said a person familiar with the discussions.

The National Security Council did not immediately respond for comment.

When US President Joe Biden was asked on Saturday whether he was encouraging Israel to delay the invasion, he replied: “I’m talking to Israel.”

Qatar, which acts as an intermediary for the US and Israel, has been leading discussions with Hamas regarding the release of the hostages since they were kidnapped by Hamas two weeks ago.

According to a diplomat briefed on the negotiations, they included discussions about providing much-needed aid to Gaza and the need for a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out. Israel has not indicated that it is considering a ceasefire.

Hamas did not appear to gain anything concrete from the release of Judith Tai and Natalie Raanan on Friday.