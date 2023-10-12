The attacks carried out by Hamas in Israeli communities on the border with the Gaza Strip, in which at least 1,200 Israelis were killed, were so violent also because the militiamen had many hours to massacre civilians before the intervention of Israeli soldiers. Many of the more than 20 communities attacked by Hamas since the early hours of the morning had to wait over seven hours – and in some cases up to twenty – before the army or some security force intervened. Some of the survivors were saved by remaining barricaded for an entire day in the safe rooms, the armored rooms present in many of the homes near the border, designed to protect themselves from rockets. Some of the participants in the music festival attacked by Hamas remained hidden for over 20 hours in the bushes, before being rescued by the army.

The main reason for the delay is that in the Israeli territory near the Gaza Strip – somewhat surprisingly – there were few soldiers: the majority of the army had long since been moved to the West Bank to protect settler settlements due to political will of the current government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most right-wing in the history of Israel. There was also the fallacious belief that surveillance of the barrier surrounding the Strip through technological means might be sufficient.

The soldiers therefore had to move from distant locations and in some cases the times were further extended due to communication problems. When they arrived in the attacked communities, the situation had already become complicated because the militiamen had had time to organize themselves and above all to take many people hostage: managing an operation of that type with hostages is incredibly complicated. Anna Momigliano, an expert journalist on Israel and the Middle East who has written for the New York Times and Haaretz among others, underlined this aspect in the latest episode of Globo, the Post’s podcast with interviews on the things of the world. Momigliano said: «Liberating a place with the presence of hostages, with women, elderly people and children threatened, is a complex job and it would have been so also for the Israeli army of the past, but the lack of reactivity was evident».

The New York Times made an accurate reconstruction of the times of the attacks, the first requests for help, and the response times of the Israeli security forces. In three of the communities where the most civilians were killed, the music festival in the Negev desert and the Nir Oz and Be’eri kibbutzim, the army arrived 7-8 hours later. Those who lived in the Kfar Azza kibbutz instead waited for help until the evening, more than twenty hours later.

The attacks began at 6:30 in the morning, the army’s warnings about rocket launches were immediate, but it took over 70 minutes before the army communicated to the population that some militiamen had infiltrated into Israel, advising only at that point to stay at home. Hamas militants had already started shooting in Sderot, a city near the border, and at the music festival. They had already entered the kibbutzim too. At around 8.30am Israel declared a state of war, confirmed by the Defense Minister at 10am, three and a half hours after the attack. Only at 12.21 did the Israeli armed forces announce that troops had been sent to the south of the country and to the areas attacked.

In the long period of time between the attack and Israel’s military response, the militiamen acted mostly undisturbed: after shooting into the crowd, they stole cars at the festival and chased people fleeing into the desert, in a raid that some witnesses said it lasted hours. In the kibbutz the attackers were able to search the inhabitants house by house, set fire to some of the houses, in some cases return to the same apartments several times after hours, while some of the inhabitants hid and waited for the arrival of the army. The New York Times cited as an example the case of Amit Man, a nurse from the Be’eri kibbutz, who five hours after the start of the assault wrote to her family: «Where is the army? I don’t think I’ll get out of here.” Help arrived only 7 and a half hours after the attack, not in time to save her.

At 1.50pm the first photos of Israeli soldiers appeared on social media in the streets of Sderot, at 6pm the Nir Oz kibbutz was secured, in Kfar Azza the rescue operations were even longer and lasted until late Night.

The late response will be the subject of investigations and journalistic inquiries that will probably last a long time, but Israeli newspapers and experts have already begun to provide some explanations.

For example, an error was identified in the excessive reliance on technological equipment (motion detectors, automatic cannons) to defend the barrier that divides the Strip from Israel: once these were neutralized, the militiamen had no other opposition. It was then underlined that the entire command of the Gaza area army division was concentrated in a single base, in Re’im. When it was attacked and many soldiers were killed, wounded or taken hostage, the army lost its bearings and coordination was impossible.

But the main problem was above all another: the soldiers present in the area were very few. Some analysts estimate that around 70 percent of the forces active in Israel in the days before the attack were engaged in the West Bank, where Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has long used them in defense of settlers building settlements on Palestinian territories.

Also on the Globo podcast, Momigliano said: «Netanyahu has been criticized by the security apparatus for almost ten years. He has transformed an army that once had a widespread presence in every city into a security force for the settlers. The army’s work has almost become that of a private militia for them.”

Over the years, Netanyahu has been accused on more than one occasion of weakening the army and intelligence and of trying to subjugate both to his power by making them adhere to his political priorities: the visible failure of these days would be a result of this process.

