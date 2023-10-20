In the last three days there has been much debate about what caused the explosion that occurred on Tuesday in the al Ahli hospital, in the city of Gaza, in which many people were killed. Experts and analysts from so-called “open source” sources (freely accessible material) have tried to reconstruct from the videos, images and testimonies who was responsible for the attack, given that Hamas had accused Israel of having bombed the hospital, while Israel had said that the explosion was caused by a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad, another radical group in the Strip, which accidentally hit the structure full of civilians.

It is not yet possible to say with certainty what happened, because none of the reconstructions made so far can be considered definitive. However, in recent days new information has emerged which has made the hypothesis of a malfunction of an Islamic Jihad rocket increasingly plausible, which instead of heading towards Israel after launch fell into the territory of the Gaza Strip.

Oliver Alexander, an analyst who has collaborated with various US newspapers including the Washington Post, a few days ago had written: “the erroneous launch of a rocket increasingly seems to be responsible” for the explosion. Interviewed by BBC News, Justin Bronk, an analyst from the British Royal United Services Institute, claimed that on the basis of the available evidence the explosion would have been caused by a rocket launched a short distance from the hospital (therefore by a Palestinian group) . According to this thesis, the explosion would have been so strong because it was fueled by the rocket’s fuel, which was present in large quantities because it had just taken off.

The moment the hospital in Gaza was hit by Israeli airstrike pic.twitter.com/OTTdayOGoT – Ali Hashem Ali Hashem (@alihashem_tv) October 17, 2023

US intelligence also appears to have come to the same conclusion. Two US officials who wished to remain anonymous told NBC News that the explosion was caused by a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad, which Israel also believes was responsible. According to some US intelligence sources interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the United States has reached “high confidence” in the fact that the explosion was caused by a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad (which has continued to deny all accusations for days).

Many analysts and commentators are leaning towards the hypothesis of the rocket accidentally landing on the hospital also by exclusion. The most circulated hypothesis on Tuesday evening, promoted above all by the government of the Gaza Strip expressed by Hamas, blamed the explosion on a bombing by the Israeli army: it was a plausible scenario for many, given that for about two weeks Israel had been dropping thousands of bombs on the Strip in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israeli territory (and with the aim of destroying the radical group).

To date, however, the hypothesis has been rejected by many experts in graphic reconstruction and judged not very credible, in a very explicit manner, by the United States. According to the New York Times, a report compiled Wednesday by various US intelligence agencies on the explosion is titled: “Israel Likely Did Not Bomb Hospital in Gaza Strip.”

Many of these assessments are based on the fact that the bombs that Israel is dropping on Gaza cause craters of several meters and cause enormous damage. The crater caused by the explosion at the al Ahli hospital, however, is just under a meter wide, and from the photos taken on Wednesday it is clear that the surrounding buildings were only superficially damaged.

OK LETS CALL THIS: Clearly this was NOT an @IDF air strike. The warhead that struck here was nowhere near that of an aerial bomb. There is virtually no visual crater. The blast effect was not that extensive and cars absorbed it & caught fire. I’m convinced it was a misfired… https://t.co/nT68gC5fIM — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 18, 2023

J. Andres Gannon, a defense systems expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee (United States), told BBC News that the damage left on the ground was rather limited, and that the explosion was probably so visible because it was fueled by the residual rocket fuel.

On Thursday, Al Jazeera TV actually published a report lasting about 3 minutes in which it claims that from the videos shot that evening over the sky of Gaza, several rockets can be seen launched from the Strip while they are intercepted and disintegrated by Iron Dome, the anti-war defense system. Israeli missile. And therefore the explosion could have been caused by an Israeli bombing.

An Al Jazeera digital investigation found no grounds for the Israeli army’s claim that the strike on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launch. pic.twitter.com/DQsrBXfwmL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 19, 2023

This reconstruction was considered unconvincing by several video reconstruction experts.

Military analyst Nathan Ruser of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) for example he pointed out that Iron Dome intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip only when they are about to fall on Israeli territory, that is, when their trajectory is most predictable. “It takes some mental gymnastics,” Ruser later writes, “to conclude that a rocket behaving strangely while in the air and an explosion occurring almost exactly on the ground a few seconds later have no relation to each other, and that the explosion was caused by a bombing that had nothing to do with the first.”

However, many experts remain rather cautious about drawing definitive conclusions. BBC Verify, the BBC’s video reconstruction team, wrote that it had contacted 20 think tanks, universities and private arms companies to ask them some questions about the explosion. Nine did not respond, five did not want to comment. Three experts contacted cited the hypothesis of a rocket that accidentally fell on the hospital: a fourth expert cited in the article maintains that it is unlikely that the explosion was caused by an Israeli missile or bombing.

The third hypothesis that circulated in the first hours after the explosion, according to which the explosion was caused by debris from a rocket or missile, found no confirmation and was not supported by any expert in the following days.