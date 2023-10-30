Sometimes you have to make a certain balance about what should be the limits of technology and yes, no matter how much he tries to make certain things easier for us, we should not establish certain ethical and moral limits.

Find your deceased

The application is not a prototype of which we do not know if it will come to fruition or not, but rather it is about a real project. The person responsible for this controversial application is the Alicante City Council. The Alicante council launches a new web application that has been developed by the technical department of geographical information system (GIS) of the Department of Innovation, IT and Digital Agenda.

Anyone who enters the website www.alicante.es On any type of device you can access the location record of the bodies of the deceased in the Nuestra Señora del Remedio Municipal Cemetery.

The councilor responsible for the area, Antonio Peral, has highlighted that “on the occasion of the celebration of All Saints’ Day, the Alicante City Council launches this web application that allows easily locate buried deceased people in the Nuestra Señora del Remedio Municipal Cemetery, offering information about its exact location – street, row and height -, in addition to offering a georeferenced image of the exact place of the burial.

It will only be necessary to indicate some data in the search engine: such as the name, partial or complete, of the person disseminated will show the grave in which it is found. By clicking on the correct card in which the deceased appears, the application moves the image to the location of the grave, showing it and making it easier to reach the correct grave or niche.

Virtual Cemetery Tours

Another function may help family members who want to visit the grave of their loved one to cope better with this day, but cannot move to it for reasons of health or geographical mobility.

For these situations, Antonio Peral has explained that “the application also allows you to carry out a virtual walk through the grave itself thanks to the 360 ​​vision system available to the City Council. To be able to use this system you have to click on the person icon that appears at the bottom right and it will show, above the image of the cemetery, all the positions of the 360 ​​images. By choosing one of these you can see the grave from a bird’s eye view. street. This great effort, which will be completed soon, has made it possible to locate more than 90% of the almost 168,000 deceased buried in the municipal cemetery,” explains the mayor.

Fortunately, this system will also have practical applications on the rest of the days of the year that are not “Los Santos”, since the councilor points out that “the 360 ​​vision system will also soon be incorporated into the municipal urban guide”.