One of the most popular mechanics among PlayStation users is certainly that of trophies: by unlocking a series of objectives it is possible to obtain trophies of various values ​​within our favorite games, up to obtaining the “Platinum”, the coveted trophy that demonstrates having completed a title 100%.

But what if we told you that Sony Could it be planning to include this feature outside of its consoles too? This is what a rumor that is doing the rounds on the internet reports.

The indiscretion, also reported by PSU, arises from the mysterious addition of a new system, called PSPC discovered by dataminers among the trophies of some games.

As we well know, PlayStation has started distributing its exclusives on PC for a few years now but, until now, the titles in their PC version did not have achievements such as trophies.

If the dataminer’s assumption was correct, this would mean that, shortly thereafter, it will become possible to platinum our titles PlayStation Studios also favorites in their PC version.

