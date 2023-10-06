Xiaomi leads the mid-high range

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the newest additions to Xiaomi’s upper-middle-range catalog. Its size is perfect to fit well in the hand without being too bulky, despite having a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), support for HDR10 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. A truly smooth 120Hz display makes gaming, media, or even scrolling an extremely smooth experience.

This smartphone has a processor that meets current demands, the Snapdragon 732G, an eight-core CPU up to 2.2 GHz. This is accompanied by 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Thanks to the combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certifications, you will enjoy an unprecedented audiovisual experience, with high dynamic range and an ultra-wide color gamut, as well as sound for a truly cinematic audio experience.

So that the mobile phone can operate at maximum performance without overheating, it has LiquidCool technology. Thanks to the sum of a thermal conductor + technology of graphite sheet cooling Multi-layered for maximum thermal efficiency you enjoy the best balance between performance and temperature control.

Excellent camera and very fast charging

Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a quad module consisting of a 108 MP IMX766 wide-angle main camera with OIS, which captures a high level of detail and offers excellent sharpness even when zoomed in. This main camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro. On the front we will have a 16 MP camera to make us look very handsome in self-portraits. Choose from up to seven classic cinematic presets, with pixel-level calculations and high-definition output to give your photos authentic, realistic texture.

Its extra-large 5000 mAh battery with 67 W turbo charging provides the perfect balance between autonomy and the short time required to fully charge the phone: about 40 minutes. But if you are worried about running out of power at any time, you may be interested in adding this external battery with 20,000 mAh to your shopping cart.

If you go right now to the purchase link that we have left above, you will see that this flash offer is one of the most incredible that we have seen on Miravia. This smartphone today has a 63% discount, reducing its price from 499 euros to only 189 euros, which you can reduce even more if it is your first purchase and you use the discount code.