Edu López made his debut in style and became leader of the classification after defeating his friend Javi. The young man decided to be cautious and returned to the board and the random selected Patrizia to go to the playing stand, although he did not manage to defeat Juanan. After winning, the contestant copied the same strategy as Edu and returned to his site.

The randomizer has started up again and has chosen Paco Luis. His only retableable option was Edu, so an intense duel for the largest territory on the board loomed. Banknotes and coins were the category at stake.

Although this is the theme that Edu has defended from the beginning, the opponent of Treasury sub-inspector has been blocked by several of the images and has not been able to come back. Paco Luis has won with a big advantage on the scoreboard!

“In the two that you have run aground, in your own we saw Argentina in one case and Italy in another,” Manel Fuentes commented to Edu at the end of the confrontation. Despite having lost, the young man is satisfied with what he has done and leaves The Floor very happy. Relive this duel in the video above!