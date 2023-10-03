The Xiaomi Redmi 12C breaks barriers with its impressive price drop. A smartphone with premium features now within reach of many more pockets.

Xiaomi never ceases to surprise with quality devices at super affordable prices, and this time it is no exception with the Redmi 12C. For those looking for an affordable technological gem, here’s great news!

It is no secret that the Chinese brand has revolutionized the market with its prices and quality, and the Xiaomi Redmi Redmi 12C is no exception. Originally priced at 139.99 euros, you can now get it for just 109 euros on Amazon!

One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones with a 6.71-inch screen, 50 megapixel camera and 5000mAh battery.

Excellent photographic quality

What always stands out in Xiaomi devices is their photography section, and the Redmi 12C is living proof. Equipped with a 50 megapixel main camerahas an advanced sensor that, taking advantage of the 4 in 1 grouping technologyachieves sharp photos in various lighting conditions.

He night mode is responsible for giving you vibrant images in dark settings, while its modo HDR enhances the contrasts and colors in your photos, giving them a professional touch.

And speaking of images, these come to life in the 6.71-inch HD+ screen of the Redmi 12C. It is a window to your favorite series, movies and content, offering detailed and rich viewing. Its reading mode, by minimizing blue light emission, ensures that your eyes are comfortable, whether you are reading, browsing or watching videos.

Top-notch performance

Say goodbye to speed problems. Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, this device offers smooth and fast performance. With its memory expansion function, the 6GB RAM They can be expanded up to 11 GB, ensuring superior performance for multitasking and gaming.

He 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB With a microSD card, it gives you more than enough space to store all your essential content. Ideal for those who love to have their collection of series and movies at their fingertips.

With a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi 12C ensures hours of use without interruptions. Whether calling, watching videos or playing games, you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging. And with its 10W charger, recharges are fast and effective.

In terms of security, the Redmi 12C offers you security options face and fingerprint unlockensuring quick and protected access to your data.

If you are looking for a smartphone with high-end features but at a more affordable price, the Xiaomi Redmi 12C, now for only 109 euros on Amazon, is an excellent choice. Don’t miss out on yours, because with these features, it will surely be the favorite of many. Do not miss this opportunity!

