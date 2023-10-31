Today, the most reasonable iPhone you can buy, at least considering the quality-price ratio, is without a doubt the iPhone 13. The entry terminal for this year is also easy to find on sale. For example, on Amazon you have it right now for a tight 699 euros, with free and fast shipping.

For this year, Apple has left this model as the entry model to its range of smartphones and has done so with a base price for units with 128 GB of 739 euros. It is already a much more reasonable price for a smartphone that has power for a while, than that of the most current models, such as the iPhone 14 and 15, but also, if we buy it on Amazon, we can take it for free. 40 euros less, at these attractive 699 euros that also include free and fast shipping, in a single day for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order. The offer, however, is only for the black and green colors.

With two years behind it, the iPhone 13 is already an old acquaintance. It is still an excellent option if what matters most to us is enjoying iOS on our smartphone and besides, it will not cost us as much as subsequent generations.

It is still a very balanced terminal that offers practically the same as the iPhone 14, with which it shares a design and most of the components. For example, the Super Retina XDR OLED display with 6.1 inches it’s the same. It keeps the notch smaller than that of the iPhone 12 and also shares the procesador A15 Bionic or the 4 GB of RAM memory with that one.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 battery lasts about 19 hours playing video and up to 75 hours playing musicso we can expect it to last the entire day and some of the next.

Regarding its photographic section, the iPhone 13 has a double main camera, with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses, both with 12 Mp sensors. Meanwhile, on the front it mounts the True Depth camera with 12 Mp, which is responsible for Face ID biometric detection.

It is also capable of recording video in 4K a 60 fps with compatibility with Dolby Vision 1080p at 240 fps with Cinematic Mode and is also resistant to dust and water.

