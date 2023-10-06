Suara.com – It is said that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will not leave the PDI Perjuangan, let alone join the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). It is known that the party’s chairmanship is held by his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep.

This was conveyed by political observer Ray Rangkuti. He believes Jokowi will remain in PDIP even though many people say Jokowi can grow PSI.

“I am not too sure and believe that Pak Jokowi will leave PDIP,” said Rey in Matraman, East Jakarta, Friday (6/10/2023).

“Let’s just use simple logic, if you want shelter from the rain, do you want shelter in a big tree or a small tree? If you want shelter from the rain, do you want shelter in a big house or a small house?” Ray added.

Rey then said that Jokowi would lose if he left PDIP because his electability was considered high in several survey results.

Apart from Jokowi, Kaesang’s older brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and brother-in-law Bobby Nasution are also PDIP cadres.

Previously, Rey said that PSI General Chair Kaesang Pangarep could not be separated from the shadow of his family who were PDIP cadres.

According to him, Kaesang’s appearance on the political stage by immediately becoming party chairman indicates President Jokowi’s intention to expand his political influence.

“This is part of a strategy to spread Pak Jokowi’s political wings and influence to other parties, but still within the scenario of being part of the big PDIP family,” said Ray.

“Kaesang to PSI is part of the PDIP family who was hired so he could get into politics faster, becoming general chairman there, but he is still a shadow of the big PDIP family,” added Ray.