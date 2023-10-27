Demon’ Souls was one of the first great PS5 exclusives and today it is still considered one of the best.

PlayStation Store continues its course with various promotions that are allowing PS5 and PS4 players to get their hands on new titles for your library of available proposals. We approach Halloween, so the offers dedicated to this moment are some of the most interesting, such as one of the best horror games in history with a 90% discount. However, the Planet of Discounts promotionthrough which you can get one of the best PS5 exclusives at half price.

We refer to Demon’s Souls, the brilliant work of BluePoint Games that rescued one of FromSoftware’s most classic titles. If you have not yet had the option to get it and test how this resurrection has fared, you have it available in the PlayStation Store right now for only 39.99 euros, which is a 50% off compared to its usual price on the platform. With this, you will get save those same 40 euros if you buy it before next November 18that which point the promotion ends.

Demon’s Souls for PS5 for €39.99

Demon’s Souls, one of the first great PS5 exclusives

Perhaps Demon’s Souls cannot be classified as a perfect game, but it can be classified as an outstanding one that knows very well what it aims to do.. The work of BluePoint Games shows that the new PS5 concepts were fully internalized in the development team to achieve a game that would make the most of the new machine and be that blow on the table towards the new generation. Until now it is the best game that has landed on PS5 and opens the way for what is to come next year with proposals such as Horizon: Forbidden West or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Without a doubt, a title to dedicate hours to at the beginning of the generation, we commented in our analysis of Demon’s Souls.

Therefore, do not hesitate to Get Demon’s Souls for PS5 right now for only 39.99 eurosalthough you will have to do it before next November 18, when the current promotion will end.

