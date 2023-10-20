The game “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” for Nintendo Switch was released today on October 20, 2023 and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, which will allow Mario fans to participate in a new adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom.

However, shortly after its release, a rise in the popularity of emulators, such as Yuzu and Ryujinx, that allow users to play the game on unofficial platforms, not to mention PC emulators where you can pirate the game. From Ryujinx they already warned that the game is fully playable from day 1.

Using emulators to play current console titles, such as the Nintendo Switch, can raise legal issues related to copyright while negatively affecting the development of future games. Nintendo has been clear in its stance against unauthorized exploitation of its games without corresponding compensation to developers. Of Yuzu They had already warned that playing before its launch could lead to punishments for users who were caught.

It goes without saying that players are encouraged to enjoy games legitimately and purchase genuine hardware whenever possible, and to take into account the legal and ethical implications of using console emulators, so opt for this game with emulators should be made for scientific purposes only wink wink.

As a platform committed to the industry, we will not provide external links to download the game.

