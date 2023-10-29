If there is a brand that is betting very, very strongly on filling the market with cheap smart watches, that brand is Amazfit, which already has several models that are among the best sellers in stores like Amazon and now wants to go one step further. there, attracting users who would normally buy a Garmin.

They do it with a sports watch designed for running that has practically everything, the Amazfit Cheetah, which in its Square version also boasts a design practically copied from that of the Apple Watch Ultrawith a “small” difference of more than 600 euros, and that is that the Amazfit model costs only 229 euros.

This American firm has been raising the level of its smartwatches and is now fully launching itself for the most demanding audience of all: runners. To do this, it has prepared a model that has a connection to several satellites to position you on the map.

It also boasts of battery life of up to eight days and integrations with very popular applications, such as Google Fit or Stravain addition to having Alexa as an integrated virtual assistant, which is no small thing.

It is not only useful for running, since it can also measure many other sports such as cycling, swimming and even strength exercises in the room or calisthenics, as could not be the case in a sports watch that aspires to compete against the best in the sector.

Race data, a gold mine at your service

That said, if something is key in sports watches, it is first how much physical data they collect and how they process it, and that is where this Amazfit Cheetah gives everything: it has integrated AI to process data such as pace, stride, training and rest time , and with this it manages to offer you advice to improve your times adapted to your level.

It is a watch that compete head to head with Garmin Coach, the software that Garmin uses to do the same, and which also works perfectly when running on the tracksomething that unfortunately is not always common.

For example, you can tell it what day you are going to run a half marathon or a predetermined distance and it will use artificial intelligence to generate workouts focused on that goal, obviously respecting your ability, which is why it collects data permanently.

