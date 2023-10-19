As has happened with practically all technological devices in recent years, laptops have plummeted in price, at least certain models with more or less basic features, ideal for users who do not need powerful graphics to work.

Living proof of this is that even a once premium brand like MSI now enters the cheap laptop segmentand in a big way too, with models that exhibit more than outstanding quality-price like the one they currently sell for only 349 euros on Amazon, and no, it is not a price error.

It is MSI Modern 15 B11M-042XES It is a light and at the same time quite large laptop, with a 15.6″ screen and Full HD resolution. Its price is reminiscent of that of Chromebooks, although they are laptops with generally worse specifications.

With Intel Core i3, SSD and 8 GB of RAM, this MSI laptop is an ultralight that is surprising for its price, although it has one drawback: it comes without an operating system.

This one from MSI boasts, for example, a screen and power, at least if we compare it with others of a similar price. Have a 11th Generation Intel Core i3, 8 GB of RAM and SSDso for fluidity it will not be lacking once you install the operating system.

The main drawback is that it does not have Windows 11 preinstalled, something that is becoming less and less common on PCs, although fortunately you can install it yourself with a pendrive in just a few minutes.

Once you have done so, Microsoft’s operating system will find everything it needs on this laptop to run like a shot, unless you want to squeeze in some editing programs or games, in which case you will have more problems.

For students and professionals who are going to use Chrome, Zoom, Office and the like, there should be no major drawbacks, and the Intel Core i3 is a very good chip for these tasks.

It should also be noted that when sold by Amazon, the guarantees are maximum and you can even take out insurance for this equipment with Allianz during the purchase process, if you want, since it is options.

Shipping is totally free for all buyers, whether they have a Prime account or not. Those who have it do have the advantage of express shipping, which delivers the order to your doorstep in just 24 hours in most cases.

