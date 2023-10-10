There are several dates of the year that are marked in red as the truly important ones for making purchases, starting with Black Friday, but there are more: Amazon’s Prime Day in July and 11.11, where AliExpress goes all out.

In addition, for the second consecutive year another event enters the great sales circuit: October Prime Day, officially called by Amazon as the Prime Deals Partyin which you must be a Prime member to access, a lesser evil easily overcome with the free trial month.

On this day there are important offers on practically everything if you look hard enough, although if you don’t want to rack your brains too much we have prepared a top 10 with the most outstanding bargains. However, if what you want is a mobile phone, you have to scratch a little harder.

Not because there is a lack of good phones on offer, things are very spread out, that of course, although without a doubt in the absence of Apple for now, it is Samsung who is at the helm, perhaps with permission from the Google Pixel 8, which are not a Prime Day offer itself but they still have a significant discount.

Follow all the news from Prime Day live Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its entire family Nothing Phone (2) POCO F5 5G POCO M5 OnePlus Nord 2T Bonus: Google Pixel 8

Follow all the Prime Day news live

Give her

At ComputerHoy.com we are going to follow live everything that happens in this Prime Offers Party, and in addition to the offers that are already there, there will be others that will come and go in these two days, including flash offers.

We will update our live with the news that is produced, the best-selling deals and everything that these two days have in store for us.

We will also add everything that Amazon communicates in this regard and the gifts in digital services that they activate.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its entire family

This is undoubtedly one of the best Android of the moment, with the S-Pen stylus and unparalleled power, as well as an exceptionally large Super AMOLED screen.

Apple has not presented itself on this occasion with its iPhone at the Amazon event, but the Android mobile manufacturers have, and also with several of the best devices to date.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which accumulates no less than 450 euros off, which is said to be soon. It is still an expensive mobile phone, but it is the price to pay for a top device at all levels.

In addition to it, practically all the Samsung Galaxy S23s are discounted at different levels, so there is something to choose from if you like the high-end ones from the Korean brand.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23+

Nothing Phone (2)

The renewal of the Nothing smartphone reaches the market and does so with subtle changes in design and a more than notable hardware renewal that now makes it a flagship killer.

Nothing has done it again: it puts on sale one of what is objectively one of the best mobile phones of the year, although with one problem and that is that the price increases significantly compared to the previous model.

The good news is that for two days it is much cheaper on Amazon, a good opportunity to have a high-end product that is quite different from the others, especially in the aesthetic aspect.

That said, the performance at all levels of the Nothing Phone (2) is excellent, and we could see this in its review, where we also really liked the fluidity of Android.

POCO F5 5G

A smartphone with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen and the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processors, 64-megapixel triple camera and 5000mAh battery.

This is one of POCO’s flagship phones, which boasts power, a large 120 Hz AMOLED screen and a price that is already close to the entry range.

It is one of the brand’s big claims on Prime Day, especially for users who want to squeeze performance in more or less demanding games.

There are other LITTLE cheaper ones but this one is a step further line by line.

LITTLE M5

POCO M5 is the latest mobile in POCO’s M range that comes equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS screen, 90 Hz refresh rate and Helio G99 processor with 4G connectivity.

If among all the offers these days there is one that truly plummets in price, it is the POCO M5, which drops approximately 33% not compared to the launch price, but compared to what it cost on Prime Day in July.

It is an affordable mobile phone that nevertheless complies in many aspects and for users who are not going to require great power it is not bad at all. It is light and also has a great battery.

OnePlus Nord 2T

These are all the details and features of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the new mid-range mobile from OnePlus that has a 90 Hz refreshment FullHD+ screen, as well as a triple camera system…

Little by little, OnePlus has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the mid-range, and it has done so through effort with constant updates and polishing its software to the maximum, providing a hassle-free experience, unlike other brands.

Then there is, of course, the price of their phones and the features, and there the Nords have done a lot to pave the way. The OnePlus Nord 2T is an example of this, and it is a more than notable mobile in every way, from the camera to the screen.

It has a successor, the Nord 3, but now on Prime Day the option to buy the 2022 version for only 279 euros is more than appealing.

Bonus: Google Pixel 8

Google’s new Pixel 8 mobile has a 6.2-inch OLED screen, new Tensor G3 processor and a 50-megapixel camera with a lot of AI input to improve photos and videos.

Although it is not a Prime Day offer per se, we have to mention that right now you can also buy the new Google Pixel 8 at a reduced price, and with free headphones.

It is a pack that surprises because it arrives in pre-sale, that is, you buy the mobile now and receive it on October 12, which is when it will begin to be distributed worldwide.

With an OLED screen, AI integrated into all its processes and an outstanding camera, this is the true rival for the iPhone 15 right now.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here