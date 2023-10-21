Although there are dissenting voices, such as that of the Israeli mathematician Gil Kalai, a good part of the scientific community is confident that quantum computers will arrive. For Ignacio Cirac, the Spanish physicist who developed the foundations of quantum computing together with the Austrian physicist Peter Zoller, the machines that IBM, Google or Honeywell currently have are prototypes. Fully functional quantum computers will have the ability to correct your own mistakesand these machines are not yet available.

Gil Kalai, who teaches at the prestigious Yale University (United States), argues that the increase in the number of states of quantum systems and their complexity will cause them to end up behaving like classical computers, so the superiority of the former will end. evaporating Fortunately, we increasingly have more compelling reasons to contemplate the future of these machines with optimism. And we have them because the development of this technology is being supported without exception by all the great powers.

The US, China, Europe, Japan, Canada, South Korea or Russia cannot afford to be left behind in this area. And if we stick to the private sector, the prognosis is also very positive. The companies I mentioned in the first paragraph of this article are just some of the large corporations that They are investing a lot of resources in quantum computers. In addition, there are also countless smaller companies, such as D-Wave, IonQ, Quantum Computing Inc, Atom Computing or Quantinuum, that are also making very relevant contributions to the development of quantum technologies.

Quantum computers are likely to be different from current prototypes

Over the past four years we have witnessed colossal advances in the field of quantum technologies. The arrival of quantum supremacy has been the milestone that has made the most noise, but other very important advances have also occurred. Some have already marked a turning point, while others potentially have the capacity to open new paths for researchers. The hunt for new materials with quantum properties is one of the most promising areas, although other innovations dare to dispute its relevance.

Cudits are units of multidimensional computational information that we can use as an alternative to qubits, which operate on two levels or dimensions.

One of the most attractive work spaces is the cudits. Broadly speaking, they are units of multidimensional computational information that we can use as alternative to qubits, which operate on two levels or dimensions. It seems very complicated, and yes, it is, but if you are curious and want to know them better, you can take a look at the article in which we explain in some detail what they consist of and why they are important.

However, in all probability the area of ​​research in which companies and institutions working with quantum computers are putting the most effort is the development of higher quality qubits capable of facilitating the arrival of the long-awaited error correction.

The two most developed technologies currently are superconducting qubits and ion traps. The former have their scalability in their favor and have the support of IBM, Google or Intel. IonQ or Honeywell, however, prefer trapped ions for its greater robustness. However, and here comes an unexpected turn of events, it is possible that the quantum computers of the future, which will have a robust error correction system that will make them fully functional, will not use any of these technologies.

Ions implanted in macromolecules, neutral atoms and rubidium atoms are alternatives to more supported qubits

And there are several extraordinarily promising lines of research that propose using other types of qubits in the next generation of quantum machines. Until now, ions implanted in macromolecules and neutral atoms seemed like the strongest alternatives to superconducting qubits and ion traps, but a competitor has emerged: rubidium atoms trapped with a laser.

A Harvard research team is behind this innovation, and broadly proposes that each rubidium atom acts as a qubit. On paper, this technology is more robust than the others, allows for more efficient control of the qubits and has the ability to dynamically reconfigure the distribution of atoms. Sounds good. Really good. We will keep track of it and if it finally consolidates itself as an alternative to the most advanced qubit technologies, we will prepare another article to tell you in detail how it works.

