Inflation, industry fluctuations, and labor costs are increasingly rising, becoming huge obstacles for companies. Video games have not been spared from this problem and neither has the world of board games, since Paizo has announced a drastic measure to alleviate the situation.

And it will be the customers and players who will have to pay more money to consume the products of the company that owns Pathfinder. This was announced by President Jim Butler in a publication where he points out that “Nobody likes to increase prices, but doing so is a necessity“. For example, the digital adventures Bounties & Quests will cost from $4.99 to $5.99 (5.66 euros).

The Pathfinder Society sets, whose game sessions last between 4 and 5 hours, are divided into two categories – normal and superior – with different prices. Paizo has estimated that the best option is to create a unified cost of $8.99 (8.50 euros), while the special interactive scenarios will be set at $19.99 (18.89 euros). In the case of PDFs, there will be no price changes, so This measure for digital purchases will have retroactive effect for all products launched prior to October 25.

If we make the leap to the physical format, the costs are established as follows:

Flip-Mats: $19.99 (increase of three dollars)

Flip-Mat Multi-Packs: 29.99 dollars (28.34 euros and increase of five dollars)

Adventure Path of 96 pages: $29.99 (increase of three dollars) Paperback editions will range in price from $26.99 (25.50 euros) to $34.99 (33.06 euros) depending on the number of pages. Prices for hardcover books will vary depending on the number of pages. These are reference examples

128 pages: 44.99 dollars (42.51 euros)

192 pages: 59.99 dollars (56.69 euros)

256 pages: 69.99 dollars (66.14 euros)

More than 304 pages plus map: $79.99 (75.59 euros)

Special Edition covers will increase in price by an additional $20.

These prices will begin to be applied to products launched from April 2024, but will also affect reprints of any other older products. Of course, the basic starter, Game Master and bestiary hardcover books will remain at a cost of $59.99. “We want to keep the price as low as possible to reduce the barrier to entry for new players,” they point out from Paizo.

