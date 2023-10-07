Alicia has shown incredible artistry on The Voice. The talent has sung a song by José Luis Perales and has gotten Luis Fonsi and Malú to turn her chair. The Puerto Rican was completely right when he blocked her partner, because her talent wanted to go with her.

Gerard is the next talent who wants to show everything he is worth on the stage of The Voice. The 29-year-old has sung Broken Arrows in the Blind Auditions. He had already sung on stage, but it will be the first time he does it on such an important stage.

Unfortunately, nerves played tricks on Gerard tonight. None of the coaches have turned his chair around and the talent himself has recognized that he was very out of adjustment.

Antonio Orozco has thanked him for coming this far and getting on that stage and has acknowledged that this moment in which they have to say “no” is horrible.

You should never give up!