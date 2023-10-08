Nanometers are no longer what they used to be. When microns gave way in the mid-2000s and processor manufacturers began using them to identify the integration technology users were using, we had something tangible to hold on to. During those first years the nanometers were a reasonably faithful measure of the length of the logic gates, as microns were before, so they could be used as a reference to compare the sophistication of lithographic nodes.

However, this parameter has lost much of its usefulness for users for many years. And it has done so because semiconductor manufacturers have begun to use it as a marketing gimmick. Nanometers no longer accurately reflect the length of logic gates or other physical parameters, such as the distance between transistors. Each chip manufacturer handles them very freely, which prevents users from directly comparing the lithographs they try to “sell” us.

In July 2022, my colleague Enrique published a very interesting article in which he explains in great detail why not all nanometers are the same and why this has occurred. an almost absolute disconnection between nomenclature and the physical reality of integrated circuits. I suggest you take a look at it if you haven’t read it yet.

The leitmotif of this article is essentially the same, but I propose to approach it from a different perspective. ASML, the Dutch company that manufactures the most advanced lithography equipment on the planet, has a lot to say in this area and can help us understand what parameters chip manufacturers should provide us to compare their integration technologies.

The critical dimension is everything

ASML engineers have a bible. It is an equation, and it is known as the Rayleigh criterion. For them, the importance of this formula lies in its ability to accurately describe the parameters that determine the development of the integration technology. No more no less. And among all of them there is one that stands out above all the others because it clearly identifies the sophistication of a particular lithographic node: the critical dimension. Here you have the equation known as the Rayleigh criterion:

The critical dimension identifies to what extent it is possible to miniaturize the components that make up an integrated circuit.

At first glance, it may seem like a complicated formula, but in reality, it is not so complicated if we know what each of the terms in the equation represents. The first of them, ‘CD’, comes from the English expression critical dimension, and identifies to what extent it is possible to miniaturize the components that make up an integrated circuit. This is the parameter that semiconductor manufacturers want to reduce at all costs. In fact, all of them, and especially ASML, dedicate a huge amount of resources to the development of technologies that allow us to refine the critical dimension, which invites us to take a look at the expression we have on the right side of mathematical equality .

The ‘k₁’ factor is a coefficient that is delimited by the physical parameters that determine the semiconductor manufacturing process. What we are interested in keeping in mind is that the physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography is ‘k₁ = 0,25’so, as we can guess, manufacturers do everything in their power to refine their technology and bring this coefficient as close as possible to this limit value.

Each step requires developing new lithographic equipment, new light sources, new optical elements, new photoresist materials and a new manufacturing procedure.

The next parameter, identified by the Greek letter lambda (‘λ’), tells us what wavelength of light is used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. One of the most important challenges faced by the companies we are talking about is precisely to reduce the wavelength of light in order to increase the resolution of the photolithographic process.

However, each step forward they take on this path requires developing new lithographic equipment, new light sources (ultraviolet light is generally used), new optical elements, new photoresist materials, and also a new manufacturing procedure. In short, every time a plant reduces the wavelength of the light it projects on its wafers, it is forced to change most of its equipment and manufacturing process.

The last ingredient in the recipe that we are interested in investigating is the ‘NA’ (numerical aperture) parameter, which identifies the aperture value of the optics used by the lithographic equipment. In this context, this parameter essentially reflects the same thing as the aperture value when we talk about the optics of a camera, so it determines the amount of light that the optical elements are capable of collecting. As we can guess, the more light they collect, the better.

Chip manufacturers should describe their integration technologies using an objective parameter that users find useful.

The conclusion we can reach after analyzing the information provided by the Rayleigh criterion is that to increase the resolution of their photolithographic process, semiconductor manufacturers are forced to refine the three parameters that coexist in the expression on the right side of the equation.

When TSMC, Intel, Samsung or GlobalFoundries, among other chip manufacturers, announce that they have a new integration technology ready, what they are telling us between the lines is that they have managed to reduce the wavelength of the light they use in their lithographic processes. , refine their optical elements to increase their capacity to collect light, and possibly also that they have managed to get a little closer to the physical limit imposed by silicon photolithography. At that ‘k₁ = 0.25’.

Ideally, they would stop talking about nanometers or angstroms and start describing their integration technologies using an objective parameter that would be useful to users. to sense its sophistication. The critical dimension is a good candidate to assume this role, but in the medium term it seems unlikely that chip manufacturers will give it the visibility it deserves. We will continue with nanometers and angstroms, but users have good reasons to distance themselves and not overlook the fact that, in reality, these units are disconnected from the physical reality of semiconductors.

