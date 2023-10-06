There are only a few hours left until Loki returns in series form through Disney+. The God of Lies is ready to continue working with the Time Variation Authority alongside Mobius in this second season, but it seems that his presence will go far beyond his own series.

Through an interview with ComicBook, he was asked Kevin Wrightco-executive producer of the series, yes Loki It was going to be the common thread of the Multiverse saga due to its numerous trips through different timelines, to which it gave a firm response and to take into account for the coming years of the MCU.

“It’s become the common thread of the MCU. A lot of the first two or three phases of Marvel history go back to Loki and the decisions he made. As we were developing the show, we were like, ‘Oh, in a sense broad, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.’ We always, I mean, those are general discussions, but we always focus on what we’re doing and try to not get stagnant in the big picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will adopt it.”

As Wright tells it, Loki has always been one of the key pieces within Marvel Studios. Since his first appearance in Thorthe character has provoked different subplots that have led to very important events within the UCM, such as the arrival of Thanos to Earth.

Tom Hiddleston It has become one of the great flagships of Marvel and its impact on history proves it. Throughout the first season of Loki we had the opportunity to see Kang, the next great enemy of the MCU, for the first time, so it is likely that we will see new enemies and allies in this series that will have a huge impact on the future of the study.

