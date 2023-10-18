In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the magical and emotional universe of Ori: The Collection, now at an irresistible price on Amazon for Nintendo Switch. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this epic adventure full of challenges, beauty and a moving narrative that will captivate you from the first moment.

If you have ever dreamed of losing yourself in a vibrant, emotional and challenging universe, I present to you your next object of desire: Ori: The Collection. This bundle is not just any compilation of games, but a meticulously crafted experience that houses two of the brightest gems of the Metroidvania genre on the Nintendo Switch console.

With an outstanding rating of 88 on Metacritic, Ori: The Collection Not only does it provide us with an exceptional gaming experience, but it also immerses us in an epic that resonates with echoes of bravery, love and sacrifice. And you can get it on Amazon.

Ori: The Collection para Nintendo Swtich

A collection to treasure

From the first moment, Ori: The Collection seduces us with its irresistible offer. Includes Ori and The Blind Forest y Ori and the Will of the Wisps. But that’s not all: this collection also gives you the complete soundtracks of both games in digital format and a set of collectible art postcards They are the dream of any fan.

In your hands you will have more than just games: you will have art, music and a window to worlds of astonishing beauty and exciting challenges. Ori is not just a character, but the ambassador of a journey full of exciting moments, legendary enemies and puzzles that will make you squeeze every cell in your brain.

Two jewels, one experience

Ori and The Blind Forest immerses you in the withering forest of Nibel, where after a devastating storm, a little spirit named Ori must embark on an epic journey. This game is a love letter to classic platformers, but also an innovative narrative that explores love, sacrifice and hope.

Por otro lado, Ori and the Will of the Wisps It takes us further, pushing us to explore a vast and exotic world full of new challenges, puzzles and fearsome enemies. This sequel not only maintains the charm and beauty of the first title, but also expands and enriches the experience with new abilities, characters, and a moving narrative.

Both games are a visual and sound feast, where each stage looks like a hand-painted canvas and orchestral music surrounds every movement, every discovery, every challenge with a magical and immersive atmosphere.

What are you waiting for? Ori: The Collection is now at an insane price, and if you haven’t had the chance to experience these incredible worlds and their emotional stories yet, now is your time. Embark on this extraordinary adventure and let Ori guide you through moments that will stay in your heart long after you turn off your Switch.

