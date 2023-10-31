It Follows, David Robert Mitchell’s cult horror film with Maika Monroe, will have a sequel called They Follow that will be filmed next year.

It Followsthe surprising 2015 horror film starring Maika Monroewill have a sequel, confirmed directly by its distributor, called They Follow.

Director David Robert Mitchell will return to direct and write the sequel to It Follows, a paranormal horror film about a “sexually transmitted curse”: after having a sexual relationship you will be chased by an entity that will end up killing you.

They Follow will be filmed in 2024, without a release date, as the studio will look for buyers interested in the film at an upcoming film festival. And it is a film with a lot of potential, be a moderate success in its run in theaters in 2015.

The ingenious horror film It Follows will have a sequel with the same director and actress

It Follows cleverly subverted the rules of horror cinema by centering the film around the sexa common topic in teen horror and slasher films (or whatever the RAE wants to call them now).

However, its director David Robert Mitchell He said the idea came to him with recurring dreams he had as children about being followed. In the film, the entity takes the form of a person who follows the victim, and when he stops (for example, to sleep) he will be killed, ideas that also relate it to other classics such as A Nightmare on Elm Street.

They Follow will be the fifth film from David Robert Mitchell, also director of the 2018 thriller and black comedy Under the Silver Lake with Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough.

It Follows was distributed by the RADiUS company and was a success, grossing $23 million on a small budget of $1.3 million. The CEO of RADiUS, Tom Quinn, founded another distributor, Neon, which is now in charge of moving the sequel, They Follow.