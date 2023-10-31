The confirmation of It Follows 2 has raised passions among horror fans. It is not for less, taking into account the first delivery.

Let’s go over everything you need to know about It Follows 2. Few horror films of the last decade have left as big an impact as the 2014 film. In case you haven’t seen it, the film takes the “terrifying curse” horror subgenre and turns it on its head. The premise centers on a sexually transmitted entity that follows its victims wherever they go. But the most terrifying thing is that the entity can appear as anyone at any time, including a series of very terrifying individuals. The only way to end the curse? Transmit it to another person.

What is the title of the horror sequel

It’s everywhere. THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

It is now official that David Robert Mitchell’s independent film with as much creativity as it is pure terror will have a long-awaited sequel. It Follows 2 se titulará They Follow. But what will the film be about, when will it be released and will any actors from the first one return? We will have to wait to know more details about it, of course. But if it maintains the level of the first, it will be a bomb.

Possible release date for It Follows 2

So far, what we know about It Follows 2 is that David Robert Mitchell is returning to write and direct the film. And star Maika Monroe also returns to reprise her role as Jay Height in the first film. We know that he will leave the successful production company Neon. A production company that developed Parasites in 2019 and won Oscars. On the other hand, we also know that principal photography on the film will begin in 2024. At least, according to information from Variety. Therefore, Its premiere will take place in 2025.

Many unknowns to solve

Aside from that, finer details about the film’s plot, other cast members joining Monroe, and a specific release date remain a mystery. However, You can make assumptions about the plot of It Follows 2 based on the title alone.. For example, there may be more than one entity this time. The slogan seen on the poster seems to corroborate this: “It is everywhere.” Instead, the plot could be related to Jay and his group of friends tracking down the origin of the entity. This would be a good way to pay tribute to the Stephen King classic starring the clown Pennywise. Ultimately, it would have a similar narrative structure.

Fuente: Variety