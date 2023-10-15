We are close to completing the first year of life post-ChatGPT, the lightning that struck to freeze the blood of entire guilds that saw how the rules of our profession could change overnight. That was the clear turning point for the change in social perception of generative Artificial Intelligence: it was no longer a technical, limited issue, in terms of the future and accessible to people with advanced knowledge, but rather present, accessible to anyone and with tangible results.

Now that almost a year has passed, we can look back and understand the paradox that this massive outbreak of generative Artificial Intelligence represented: incomplete and quite imperfect products that triumphed despite everything because their technology was so good that it made it inevitable.

Non-deterrent errors

Let’s start with ChatGPT. Almost any brand strategist would have backed off that name if what you were looking for was to achieve massive commercial success. This is about trends, you know. The era of -ly, like Calendly, Grammarly, Optimizely… The era of -fy, like Spotify, Chicfy, Cabify… Or the era of removing the last vowel, like Twttr (the original name of Twitter), DAZN , Tumblr, Scribd, Grindr…

ChatGPT avoided following any trend book and gave itself a so-so name, but in addition, it came as any manual of good practices for a startup would advise against today: no mobile app. It took him several months to arrive, and he did so when everyone already knew of his existence and he had become a huge success.

Not to mention hallucinations and factual drifts, even using ChatGPT Plus. The technology behind ChatGPT was so good (despite GPT having been known for years) that none of that mattered for it to be a turning point in our lives.

Something similar happened with Midjourney, which because it does not have, does not even have a website where the tool works, something that would also sound like an outrage for a project with its vocation. Neither app nor website, it “only” offers its service through Discord, which would already be seen as an unaffordable barrier for anyone who was not looking for results on Discord itself, such as a voice modulator for their chat.

That has not prevented her from being crowned queen of generative Artificial Intelligence in the field of images. Nor has imprecision prevented him, not to say botched, which he did when he had to represent a hand.

The hands have been the weakness of these tools because the place from which to learn how to create them, photographs, often show incomplete, closed hands, revealing only a few fingers, and making it difficult for such a tool to assume what a hand really looks like and how it works. moves.

This has already been largely overcome, but it did not prevent it from continuing to be used even at the cost of searching for formulas that did not involve the appearance of those alien hands. Too good to resist for something avoidable.

Bard, to a lesser extent, has been through something like this: his hallucinations are terrible, but the times when he is effective it is so convenient that it is still worth giving him opportunities. We can also talk about Claude, specialized in analyzing very long texts, which debuted with a confusing onboarding process to say the least… but again, enough to be compensatory.

Or Github Copilot, convenient and facilitating tasks for programmers but not free of concept errors and ending up adding extra lines.

None of that has mattered because these years are the beginning of the massification of these tools. On the other side of the scale, services with much more effort in marketing and visual identity They simply have to pursue their potential users much more, because their technology alone is not enough.

There is nothing wrong, excellence is not always achieved, but of course this can make you rethink priorities. We don’t give other services a single error before abandoning them. But they don’t have what these have behind them.

In Xataka | AI is filling the web with content. The question is what will happen when it feeds back on him.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.