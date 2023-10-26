The grip tightens on Meta: legal attack against the social network giant

Meta finds itself once again under the judicial spotlight, with over forty US states recently launching legal proceedings against the social networking giant. This time, the main ones of the company, namely Facebook and Instagram, are in the crosshairs, under accusation of harm the mental and physical health of young people.



The attorneys general, who brought the suit in a California court, say Meta has “exploited powerful technologies and unprecedented to attract and ultimately trap young people and teenagers for profit.” This move would represent the culmination of a two-year investigation into the strategies and means employed by Facebook and Instagram, deemed by authorities to be highly engaging, but potentially harmful to the mental and physical health of young people.

It is noteworthy that the legal action was not taken by a single state, but by a coalition of states that cuts across partisan divides. Both Democrats and Republicans united in claiming that the Californian group has “hid how these platforms they exploit and manipulate the most vulnerable consumersi” and “overlooked the considerable harm” inflicted on the mental and physical health of young people.

The core of the accusation appears to revolve around Facebook and Instagram’s use of algorithms and behavioral engineering tools aimed at retaining users, particularly young people, within their platforms. These algorithms personalize the content each user sees, creating a sort of “bubble” in which they are exposed primarily to content that reflects their opinions and interests. That is it can lead to isolation and polarizationelements often associated with a decline in mental well-being.

Meta, on the other hand, responded to the allegations by stating his “disappointment to see attorneys general go this route instead of working constructively with industry to establish clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps used by teenagers”. The company claims to be already committed to making its platforms safer and more responsible, but it seems that the controversy is destined to flare up in the months to come.

