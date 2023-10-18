The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has reported Telefónica to the General Subdirectorate of Inspection and Sanctioning Procedures that depends on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The reason? Movistar customers claim a series of additional charges on their bills for a series of irregular charges. Some even report that it is impossible to completely cancel contracted services. And all because they have received complaints from customers who received additional charges on their invoices.

Collection problems and requesting cancellation of services

From the OCU they affirm that, on a frequent basis, they receive new notices from Movistar customers in which they show that the blue operator presents a series of irregularities at times. Complaints were submitted in which users reported that they received an invoice that included an amount or concepts included that the operator should not have added.

One of these cases, for example, occurs when a client wants terminate a service hired. The company cancels only a part of these services, “negligently or intentionally.” So customers find that They continue paying for services that they no longer receivesince, theoretically, he had already requested their withdrawal.

In other cases, although users have requested portability of their number, they still continue to receive invoices from Movistar, even if they have requested said portability. Therefore, according to the OCU, this fact represents «a clear violation of current consumer protection legislation and the telecommunications user.” And, on the other hand, they assure that “these inappropriate charges” represent a detriment to the economy of the customers affected by this type of problems with the Telefónica operator.

Therefore, the number of complaints in this regard has been constant, as the Organization of Consumers and Users shows in its press release. And all due to the fact that users received an improper charge for Movistar services that were not ultimately provided to the users.

Possible sanction to Movistar?

All of the above, the OCU denounces Telefónica for this series of practices that they consider abusive before the competent administration, which, in this case, has been before the General Subdirectorate of Inspection and Sanctioning Procedures dependent on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. And all with the aim of determining whether these practices go against the protection regulations that exist for consumers.

Furthermore, the organization hopes that the appropriate sanctions indicated in the regulations they cite can be imposed, as well as when requested “the cessation of these practices, as well as their reiteration in the future«.