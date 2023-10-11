The love of taking a good coffee It has spread over time and more and more people appreciate being able to do it at home without having to go to a cafeteria. If this is your case and you would like to change your current machine for a better one that allows you to make a drink that is still pleasant to drink, this is your list, made up of our 5 favorite coffee machines on sale for the Prime Day 2023 October. Take note.

Philips Series 2200 Super Automatic Coffee Maker

We have already told you about the Philips series and the company has a solid and interesting catalog within this sector. The superautomatic Series 2200 It is not controlled from your mobile – for that you have to make the jump to the Series 3000 -, but it has a attractive touch screen Quite intuitive and easy to use, classic milk frother and cleans quite easily.

Comes with filter AquaClean to filter the water and a Integrated grinder with 12 settings so you can grind beans of any size, from ultra-fine powder to coarser pieces, depending on your preferences and tastes.

Krups Essential EA8160

This super automatic coffee maker is quite popular among Amazon users. It has 15 bars of pressuremetal conical grinder and as expected, allows you to select both the quantity and intensity of coffee.

Elegant black in color, it sports a LCD screen in which you can control its functions (along with some physical buttons) and is accompanied by a very attractive milk accessory, aesthetically speaking.

Krups Intuition Experience

We know: this is not a cheap coffee maker but it is now enjoying one of its best discounts and it is worth commenting on here. This is a Krups super-automatic coffee machine with color touch screen and light indicators with which you will be able to prepare up to 17 customizable drinks, in addition to creating recipes and saving them in up to 4 different profiles.

In a stainless steel finish, it claims to be quite silent and has the coffee bean container in its upper area. Its power is 1550 W and it has 15 bars of pressure.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo

The De’Longhi super-automatic coffee maker prepares until 7 coffee recipes different from freshly ground grains (with different degrees adjustable by you) and has a milk preparation system, all features that you can control through its intuitive panel with colored icons.

Its maintenance is very simple, with an automatic cleaning function and components that you can remove to put directly into the dishwasher. It is rare to see it as cheap as today.

Cecotec Power Espresso 20 Professional

It is the most modest coffee maker of all and the one with the least “technology”, but it is so cheap and sold so much on Amazon that we couldn’t stop mentioning it here. With a power of 850 W and 20 Barsthis Cecotec coffee maker has a 1.6L tank, double outlet arm, vaporizer to froth milk or pour hot water for infusions and stainless steel cup warming surface.

Dispose of pressure gauge Pressure Pro control to check the pressure in real time and a very classic design in which you can prepare up to two cups at a time. Their opinions are very different on Amazon (either you love it or you hate it), so we recommend you read them carefully (and, hey, if not, you always have a month to return it without giving further explanations).