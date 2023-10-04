Public accounts, Istat: in the 2nd quarter. deficit/GDP at 5.4%

In the second quarter of 2023 the net debt of Public administrations in relation to Pil it was equal to -5.4% (-5.7% in the same quarter of 2022). He communicates it the State. The primary balance of Ap (debt net of interest expense) was negative, with an impact on GDP of -0.8% (-1.1% in the second quarter of 2022). The current balance of the PAs was positive, with an impact on GDP of 0.3% (0.6% in the second quarter of 2022).

Income, Istat: in 2nd quarter. for families -0.1% decrease, consumption +0.2%

Il disposable income of consumer families decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, while consumption grew by 0.2%. There propensity to save of consumer families is estimated at 6.3%, down 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. In the face of substantial stationarity in prices, the purchasing power of households decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter. This is what emerges from widespread surveys from the State.

Public accounts, Istat: in the 2nd quarter. tax pressure stable at 42%

The tax burden in the second quarter of the year it was equal to 42.0%, stationary compared to the same period of the previous year.

Companies: Istat, in 2nd quarter. profit share of non-financial companies at 43.2%, -1.9%

The profit share of non-financial companies, estimated at 43.2%, decreased by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The investment rate of non-financial companies, estimated at 22.7%, was stationary compared to the previous quarter, it further reveals the State.

