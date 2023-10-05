Families’ purchasing power and propensity to save decrease





In the second quarter of 2023, the gross domestic product, expressed in chained values ​​with the reference year 2015, corrected for calendar and seasonally adjusteddecreased by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 0.3% compared to the second quarter of 2022. This was revealed by Istat, adding that the GDP estimate released on 1 September 2023 was for a cyclical reduction of 0.4% and a trend growth of 0.4%.

The second one quarter of 2023 had three working days less than the previous quarter and one working day less than the second quarter of 2022. The acquired change in GDP for 2023 is equal to +0.7%, the same amount as that estimated at 1 September 2023.

Compared to the previous quarter, there was a stationarity of national final consumption and a 1.7% decrease in gross fixed investments. Imports were stationary, while exports decreased by 0.6%.

National demand net of inventories has subtracted 0.4 percentage points to the change in GDP, while a positive contribution of 0.1 percentage points was recorded for consumption by families and private ISP social institutions, and negative contributions from both gross fixed investments and public administration spending ( AP), by 0.4 and 0.2 percentage points respectively. On the other hand, the change in inventories contributed positively to the change in GDP by 0.3 percentage points, compared to a negative contribution of net foreign demand of 0.2 percentage points.

Negative economic trends are noted for added value in all the main sectors productivewith agriculture, industry and services decreasing by 1.4%, 1.2% and 0.1% respectively.

Il income disposable income of consuming families decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, while consumption grew by 0.2%. This was revealed by Istat. The propensity to save of consumer families is estimated at 6.3%, down 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

In the face of substantial stationarity in prices, the purchasing power of families decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter. The profit share of non-financial companies, estimated at 43.2%, decreased by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

The rate of investment of non-financial companies, estimated at 22.7%, was stable compared to the previous quarter.

“With reference to families – comments Istat – the increase of final consumption expenditure, despite the slight decline in disposable income, is reflected in a decline in the propensity to save, which has already been below pre-Covid levels for several quarters.

Non-financial companies record a fall in added value and profits investments and, to a greater extent, the gross operating profit. The result is a decline in the profit share and a stationarity in the investment rate, both at higher levels compared to the pre-Covid period”.

