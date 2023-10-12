loading…

Palestinians carry victims at the site of an Israeli attack on houses in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Acquire

TEL AVIV – Israel’s newly formed war cabinet vows to wipe Hamas from the face of the earth. The statement was released on Wednesday evening (11/10/2023) as fighting was still ongoing in the Gaza area.

“There is a time for peace and a time for war. Now is the time to fight,” said opposition leader Benny Gantz, who stood shoulder to shoulder with Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

Both said they had put aside their differences “because the fate of our country is at stake.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallan added, “The thing called Hamas, ISIS-Gaza… will disappear.”

“The death toll in Gaza is approaching 1,200 people and around 5,000 people injured,” said Palestinian Deputy Health Minister Yusuf Abu al-Reesh on Thursday morning.

He explained that most of the dead and injured were women, children and the elderly.

The Palestinian Health Ministry previously said hospitals in Gaza were fully operational amid the ongoing Israeli offensive.

Israel launched another “massive” attack on several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed at around 03.40 local time.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) and other Western countries tried to pressure Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to condemn Hamas’ military operations, but Abbas refused, sources in the Palestinian Authority told Sputnik.

“Europeans and Americans tried to pressure President Abbas to condemn Operation Storm Al-Aqsa carried out by Hamas, but he refused. Europe and America threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority,” said the source.

(she)