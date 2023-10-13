Impenetrable Israel has been invaded. With an action without historical precedent in those very arid lands, the Hamas paramilitary group has overcome the iron curtain that separates Gaza from the Jewish State, and with the al-Aqsa Storm operation (al-Aqsa Storm) has completed the largest terrorist escalation ever since it took power over the Strip in 2007, leaving the Israeli authorities and the whole world stunned by its ferocity and brutality. The terrorists took advantage of an important Jewish holiday, Sukkot, on Shabbat, to launch the surprise attack. Exactly fifty years and one day later, many have recognized in the success of the first hours of the incursion an analogy with the Yom Kippur War. But in 1973 the fighting was conventional and took place along the Israeli borders, in the distant Golan Heights and in the Sinai and there were no Egyptian and Syrian terrorists shooting on sight civilians in Israeli cities and dragging the bloody bodies of women and children across the border.

Never seen anything like it

When Hamas invaded Israel on Saturday morning, the militants crossed the border by land, sea and air. Once inside, they kidnapped and killed Israelis, shot people in cars and at bus stops, rounded up women and children in rooms like Einsatzgruppen – yes, the comparison is apt – and machine-gunned them. They went from house to house to find and kill terrified civilians hiding in closets and bunkers, they dragged the bloody corpses of Israelis into Gaza, parading them, hitting and mutilating them in front of cheering crowds. A young woman was murdered and stripped to her underwear, her corpse thrown into the back of a pick-up truck so she could be driven around the city while Hamas youths desecrated her body. The terrorists also attacked a music festival in the desert, where hundreds of young people were killed and injured, and many others were missing.

Hamas’ overwhelming military effort has been unanimously condemned by the West and greeted with jubilation by Israel’s enemies, including Hezbollah and Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that what happened on Saturday “had never been seen in Israel” and in fact the coordinated attack was incredible and represented an existential threat to the country of a more unique than rare dimension. Over 5 thousand missiles launched in the first hours of the infiltration, an incursion of over a thousand armed men in the south of the country which started a brutal massacre, the combined use of hang gliders, motorboats, drones, vans and motorcycles, the occupation of military bases and several towns, the kidnapping of soldiers, officers and civilians; never had the Israeli army – which in the militarist and super-security context of the Jewish state has its own confidential name, Tsahal – found itself faced with an attack of such magnitude.

Many wonder how it is possible that Israel, where two of the secret service agencies considered among the most efficient in the world are based – the Mossad and the Shin Bet – and used to working in a state of alert, was caught by surprise from an operation planned for months down to the smallest detail with the involvement of many men. It is an established fact that in the organization of the operation there is a very active role of Iran, with which Hamas has held meetings on a bi-weekly basis in recent months and which for years has increased its support for organizations in the Gaza Strip, probably with the aim of establishing a presence similar to the one it has in Lebanon through Hezbollah.

Furthermore, the timing of the attack was deadly for Israel, struck at one of the most delicate moments in its history. The protests against the plan to overhaul the judicial system have deeply divided the country and especially the ranks of the army, among the harshest critics of the government’s actions. For months, hundreds of soldiers from the military reserves have decided to withdraw from training sessions, declaring that they will not report for duty due to the judicial changes, thus undermining Netanyahu’s reputation as a military expert and raising concerns about the operational effectiveness of the Israeli security forces – even if then the reservists were among the first to call for national unity by canceling the planned protests, which have been underway for forty weeks.

Historical infiltration

Certainly no one expected a land invasion also thanks to the massive iron curtain drawn by Israel along the 14 kilometers of border with Gaza and everyone considered Hamas’s missile arsenal to be its primary weapon. Israeli fortifications extend deep underground and are equipped with latest generation cameras, ultra-sensitive sensors and high-tech microphones, but on the morning of Saturday, October 7, Palestinian militants appear to have bypassed the border with relative ease, exploiting the gaps in the fortifications until reaching military bases, villages and the city of Sderot. Another element in favor of the fighters is the deployment of a large part of the Israeli security forces in the West Bank, thus leaving the southern border exposed. The successful infiltration represents a historic achievement for Hamas.

On the other hand, if not exactly imaginable in terms of structure and dimensions, the outbreak of a war was at least predictable: for weeks analysts had been warning that the escalations in that fiery corner of the globe were taking a dangerous turn. Not since the second intifada, at the beginning of the 2000s, have such high levels of violence been recorded: 200 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, often during firefights between militants and the army, and at least 36 Israelis before the attack last Saturday, another record of the last twenty years.

What is particularly worrying Israel now is the specter of hostages taken and transported to the catacombs of Gaza. Hamas reports speak of at least 164 Israeli “prisoners of war”, including soldiers and civilians, although this is unverified information and it must be assumed that there is an ongoing disinformation campaign. But when Hamas kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011, he was released after five years in exchange for over a thousand prisoners, mostly Palestinians.

The Saudi shadow

If for the record the spotlight is now focused on the southern and northern borders of Israel, there is another place and a date before October 7 that could offer a useful interpretation to explain the dramatic events of recent days. In fact, on September 26, the Israeli Minister of Tourism, Haim Katz, goes to Riyadh on the occasion of a conference organized by the United Nations: it is the first – historic – visit by a member of the government to Saudi Arabia. On the same day, not surprisingly, another – more relatively – historic visit takes place: after thirty years a Saudi delegation led by the Saudi special envoy Nayef al Sudairi arrives in the West Bank to meet the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah, where he told journalists that «the Palestinian issue is a fundamental pillar of the “Arab Initiative” presented by Saudi Arabia in 2002 and is at the center of ongoing discussions». The plan, promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, provides for the normalization of relations with Israel in exchange for its withdrawal from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights. Several observers believe that Israel’s rapprochement with Saudi Arabia represents a central point of tensions throughout the area and there are those who suggest that the Hamas attack is actually a message to Riyadh, hoping for a violent Israeli reaction to reuniting the Islamic front.

The outcome of this war will likely define the political legacy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has presided over several rounds of the conflict with Hamas and has thus far been reluctant to overthrow the group, kill its leaders or allow himself to be drawn into a prolonged conflict in Gaza. But now it is Gaza that is dragging Israel inside, and this is a fact – at least partially – inseparable from the strategic choices that Netanyahu has made in the past. However, the assessment of the errors will take place at a later stage. Now there is a war to fight. We still don’t know the full extent of his goals: to overthrow Hamas and re-occupy Gaza? Disarm Hamas and leave? Bomb and fight for a few weeks and agree to another ceasefire? However, no Israeli government that wants to remain in power now will be able to manage this escalation in the same way as the last 15 years of conflict in Gaza.

The United States will also have to account for its role in setting the table for this disaster. This war should mark the end of the Biden administration’s unilateral concessions to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran, of which Hamas is a client. The American president has provided the Islamic Republic with access to funds frozen in some South Korean banks, and since taking office Biden has continued to pour money into aid projects in Gaza knowing full well that they would be the terrorist organization has the full control of the territory and would have benefited from it. In a series of recently leaked documents, White House officials put these suspicions in writing, knowing that Hamas was receiving some of that money. But they decided to send them anyway.

It is difficult to imagine that Israelis will now accept the prolonged presence of an Iranian terrorist group in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Hamas organization continues to preserve itself thanks to an international community inside and outside the Islamic world that supports it financially, militarily, with intelligence actions and, above all, by keeping its main exponents alive. This is a network that certainly involves Iran, but which in all likelihood extends much further; it is enough to observe the recent developments of the various armed groups in Africa to understand how active the forces are that oppose any peace process and any stabilization agreement, in a continent where people of military origin are now predominantly in power (often aided by units of Russian mercenaries).

Just like the United States in 2001, Israel has been caught by surprise, Israeli families are searching for their loved ones and the horror scenes are extremely dramatic. This is almost certainly the highest number of victims in the country’s history and the return to normality seems to appear like a distant mirage. Just like September 11th, the world has changed since last Saturday.