Just eight days before the Hamas attack, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had commented on the situation in the Middle East: “The region is calmer today than it has been in the last twenty years.” .

“There are still challenges to face,” he added during an event held in Washington on September 29. «Iran’s nuclear weapons program, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. But the amount of time I have to dedicate to crises and conflicts in the Middle East today, compared to all my predecessors going back to 9/11, has decreased significantly.” The reference to 9/11 would become relevant again just over a week later, when hundreds of Hamas militiamen would have overcome the hyper-technological barrier that separates the state of Israel from what activists and NGOs define as the “largest prison in open sky to the world”, the Gaza strip. In the following days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden repeatedly compared the 2001 attacks with what turned out to be the bloodiest attack in Israeli history, in which at least 1,400 people lost their lives and took about 200 hostage.

In particular, Biden invited Netanyahu not to repeat the same “mistakes” that more than twenty years ago led the United States to launch wars which, according to some estimates, caused the direct and indirect death of more than 4 million people.

Justice or retaliation?

“Justice must be done,” Biden said during last week’s visit to Israel. «But I invite you, while you feel that anger, not to be consumed by it. After 9/11 we were furious in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

In the hours following the attack, the pain gave way to the fury of the Israeli armed forces who, in the first week of the conflict, dropped a quantity of bombs on the strip (almost 6,000) comparable to how many the United States used in an entire year of war in Afghanistan. In the first two weeks of bombing, according to Gaza authorities, more than 4,600 Palestinians died, including more than 1,800 children, while more than 40 percent of housing units in the strip were destroyed or damaged. It is by far the heaviest toll of the five wars that have hit Gaza since Israeli forces withdrew in 2005.

The raids of the last few days have not spared schools, mosques, churches and hospitals, fueling an indignation that goes beyond the Arab streets and threatens to drag with it the plans for the “new world order” invoked by Joe Biden.

During a speech from the Oval Office of the White House, upon returning from his trip to the Middle East, Biden wanted to reiterate his support for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel, announcing the request for another 100 billion dollars in military aid, while for the Palestinian population 100 million dollars in aid will arrive. “American leadership is what holds the world together,” she said in his speech.

On Saturday 21 October, two weeks after the start of the war in Gaza, the first humanitarian aid arrived. In the enclave subjected to a blockade for 16 years, when Hamas took power, 20 aid trucks entered compared to the approximately 500 that previously entered every day. According to the United Nations, 1.2 million people were already receiving food aid before the war. On the same day, the leaders of the Arab countries met in Cairo for the “Peace Summit” organized by Egyptian President al-Sisi, but without reaching an agreement on the final communiqué. Also present at the summit was Giorgia Meloni, who accused Hamas of using terrorism “to prevent any dialogue and any prospect of arriving at a concrete solution, even for the Palestinian people”.

The conflict not only had repercussions on relations between Israel and Arab countries, suddenly blocking normalization with Saudi Arabia. Even in the West, the Hamas attack and the intense bombing on Gaza have opened cracks within public opinion and even in chancelleries.

Breaking point

In the United States, the Hamas attack has generated a groundswell of support for Israel, with wide gaps across age groups. According to a poll conducted by CNN, 81 percent of those aged 65 or older (70 percent overall) believe that the Jewish state’s response is fully justified. A percentage that drops to 27 percent in young people aged between 18 and 34. A discontent that found space in a sit-in at the congress venue organized by the Jewish NGO Jewish Voice for Peace, which railed against the “genocide” promoted by Israel. The accusation, also relaunched by academics belonging to the Jewish left, concerns in particular the words of the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who on 9 October announced a “complete siege” in Gaza, with the cessation of supplies of electricity, food , water and fuel. “We are fighting human animals and we will act accordingly,” the minister said.

The Israeli response, and the support given by Washington, have also fueled tensions in US institutions. According to a Huffington Post report, after the resignation of an official, several State Department employees are preparing a document to be disseminated through the so-called “dissent channel”, created during the war in Vietnam and used since then to report strong divisions to the leaders within the agency.

Even in Europe, the European Commission’s response has attracted harsh criticism. Last week, 842 employees of European institutions wrote a letter to President Ursula von der Leyen to contest her position on the war. According to the signatories, the European institutions «cannot consider the blockade (of water and fuel) operated by Russia against the Ukrainian people as an act of terror while the identical act of Israel against the people of Gaza is completely ignored», a «clear demonstration» of the application of «double standards».

A concern shared by several Western diplomats who, according to the Financial Times, fear that support for the Israeli offensive is damaging efforts to counter Russia and the invasion of Ukraine. «We have definitively lost the battle in the South of the world», the words, quoted by the newspaper, of a diplomat from a G7 member country. «What we said about Ukraine must apply to Gaza. Otherwise we will lose all our credibility”, he added. «The Brazilians, the South Africans, the Indonesians: why should they believe what we say about human rights?».