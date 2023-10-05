loading…

Israel was indirectly involved in Azerbaijan’s victory in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

JAKARTA – Who would have thought that Israel was involved in Azerbaijan’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020.

Indirectly, Israel played a significant role in Azerbaijan’s victory in the conflict with Armenia.

This role was carried out by Israel through the sale of cutting-edge weapons technology purchased by Azerbaijan to fight Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

One of the latest weapons that Azerbaijan bought from Israel is an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) called Harop.

Harop is said to be a multi-purpose weapon that has a higher level than ordinary missiles, because it can remain in the air until the target is detected and can return to the base/headquarters if the target is not found.

Azerbaijani military forces used many Harop drones during the conflict with Armenia in 2020. The drones were used to destroy Armenian tanks and air defenses.

Azerbaijan claims that weapons cooperation with Israel can minimize the impact of casualties on the Azerbaijani side, because the weapons purchased by Azerbaijan from Israel are said to be weapons that have a good level of accuracy. The accuracy of Israeli-produced weapons will certainly weaken Armenia’s position.

In the end, the long conflict in the territorial dispute in Nagorno-Karabakh was won by Azerbaijan, after being mediated by Russia in a ceasefire agreement on November 10 2020.

Author: MG/Maulana Muhammad Rizqi

(ian)