The attack by the radical Palestinian group Hamas against Israel, which began on Saturday morning and is still ongoing, has taken Israel, its intelligence services and its armed forces completely by surprise. Hundreds of militiamen (the precise number is not known) managed to overcome the fence that divides Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of the most militarized borders in the world, and to enter several Israeli towns with apparent ease, taking hostage a number not yet certain of soldiers and civilians and kill dozens of people. It is still early to understand exactly what happened, but the initial absence of an Israeli response is one of the most analyzed aspects of these first hours of the attack.

In general, many speak of a “failure” (for example, the respected Israeli newspaper Haaretz does so) of both the intelligence and the armed forces of Israel.

Israel has the most consistent and well-funded intelligence system in the Middle East, which includes the Shin Bet, the internal secret services, and the Mossad, an intelligence agency that deals with external “enemies”. In the past, the Israeli government had been able to monitor with some effectiveness the movements of Hamas and other forces that threatened its security, launching targeted and bloody preventive operations. Not this time. In recent months, Hamas has managed to stock up on thousands of rockets used in the attack and plan the ground assault without the Israeli secret services raising any kind of alarm.

The Hamas militiamen reached Israeli cities by opening gaps in the defensive barriers and using motorized paragliders: it was an unprecedented operation which required considerable preparation, which was also never intercepted by the secret services. This is particularly surprising given that Israel’s surveillance of Palestinian society is as sophisticated as it is invasive, and that monitoring Hamas’s activities is one of its primary intelligence tasks.

However, it was not only Israeli intelligence that did not work, but also the armed forces, which for reasons that are not yet clear were unable to intercept and block the land attacks by Hamas militiamen. The fence that divides Israel from the Strip was defined as “impenetrable”, but instead it was simply torn down using bulldozers. The defense tools also included continuous patrols, cameras, motion detectors and remotely controlled mini-cannons: none of these measures seemed to work.

At least in this first phase, the success of the Hamas operation seems to indicate that the radical Palestinian organization has significantly increased its ability to plan and evade controls by the Israeli secret services. But it is seen, especially in Israel, as a failure of the country’s security forces and leadership.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote: «The Shin Bet security services are to blame: the military intelligence is to blame; the chief of staff is guilty; the protests of recent months have some faults. The demonstrations will stop until the end of the war, rightly so. When this ends, it will be impossible to avoid the big question: what happened to us, how did we fall into such a big trap?”. Eli Maron, former head of the Israeli Navy, said live on television: “It is a colossal failure, the ruling class has simply failed, with enormous consequences.”

There has certainly been an underestimation of the threat: various Israeli newspapers write that in recent years the leaders of the Israeli armed forces considered a large-scale operation by Hamas “highly unlikely”, because it was thought that the movement that governs the Gaza Strip feared the reaction of the Israeli army on the Strip (a reaction which can be very disproportionate, as precedents demonstrate). The power of deterrence has therefore been overestimated.

The attack then came at a time when the internal political crisis in Israel has reached very high levels: since last December Benjamin Netanyahu has led the most right-wing government in the history of Israel, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, with positions very radical on various issues, including the Palestinian question. The justice reform proposed by the prime minister, which would remove powers from the Supreme Court, according to numerous critics, undermining the country’s democratic stability, has provoked enormous and prolonged protests. Domestic political issues have occupied Israeli public discussion much more than security issues.

The protests also involved army reservists, who in recent months have often refused compulsory calls, in a kind of strike that had never been seen in Israel. On Saturday, after the Hamas attack, it seems that almost everyone returned to their actual commitments, but a relaxation in controls and defenses could also have been due to a smaller number of soldiers available. The Hamas attack finally came during Shabbat, the Jewish holiday which runs from Friday to Saturday evening, when activities, including military ones, slow down.